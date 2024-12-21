Experts share tips on traveling with kids this holiday season

Most families face the holiday travel season with dread. According to a recent KAYAK survey, 84% of travelers believe flight delays increase during the holiday season. Regarding the actual figures, however, only 5-6% of flights in November and December last year saw delays of over 60 minutes.

Those low numbers likely will not quell the anxiety many parents experience as they hope their travels go as smoothly as possible. Holiday travel comes with a unique kind of stress, especially when bringing young kids. Leading a family through the airport requires keeping track of multiple bags, ensuring everyone eats, and remaining calm when setbacks occur.

Travel experts, many of whom possess years of experience traveling with children, understand the burden of navigating holiday crowds with the entire family. For them, succeeding at travel this time of year includes extra planning, packing strategically, and maintaining a positive mindset.

Stay on Top of Travel Plans

Navigating the busy holiday travel season begins months beforehand. Booking flights and hotels well in advance guarantees families receive their first pick at travel plans. Georgia Konidari, founder of World Wild Schooling, emphasizes that planning helps to save money and “get the chance to pick the most kid-friendly accommodation, which tends to be booked out as the holidays get closer.”

For some families, skipping flights altogether increases the likelihood of a more successful holiday vacation. “If you can drive, I would suggest doing so to get to your destination,” says theme park journalist Megan duBois. “Not only are you in your own space in a car, but you can stop when you want and bring all the snacks and food you want for hungry kids or adults.”

When the day arrives to hit the road or skies, staying on top of plans requires more travel time than usual. duBois recommends arriving at the airport as early as possible when flying. “This will give you a better chance to reach your destination on time before delays start piling up.”

Pack Strategically

Bringing the right travel gear makes a huge difference when traveling with kids during the holidays. The optimal packing list begins with food, says Alex Caspero, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Delish Knowledge. “My advice as a mom and a dietitian is to pack more snacks than you think you’ll need,” Caspero states. “I like to focus on filling snacks with fiber and protein for satiety. My go-to’s are date-sweetened bars, popcorn for older kids, cheese and whole-grain crackers, applesauce pouches, and trail mix.”

While parents want to pack enough items for their kids, packing too much weighs everyone down. Monica Fish, Frequent Traveler and Founder of Planner at Heart, shares, “I rely on Amazon Lockers or Target Grocery Delivery instead of packing items like sunscreen, their favorite snacks or holiday gifts. Having only carry-ons also allows us to be flexible in case of flight delays or cancellations. We can easily hop onto another flight without worrying about our bags.”

No matter what, experts agree to pack each child’s essentials in carry-on bags for any possible scenario. “There is nothing worse than getting to your destination and not having your kids’ things because the airlines lost your luggage for days,” says Fish.

Caspero adds, “Our carry-ons are always loaded with a full change of clothes for each child and a blanket for unexpected chilly places. I also pack a few books, toys and a charged tablet for long flights. We’ve taken our kids on almost 100 flights, and I’ve found that traveling with kids doesn’t have to be hard as long as you prepare for their needs.”

Lead by Example

Experts agree that children will more easily pick up on the stress of holiday travel if parents express frustration. “We travel with the kids frequently, and over the years, we’ve seen how they take their cues from us,” Fish adds. For her family, keeping the day fun and rolling with the punches as hiccups arise keeps the mood light.

Different families learn what works best for them. Fish shares one recent Christmas vacation experience in which they made traveling part of the fun. “To keep it festive and fun, we wore our Santa hats and Christmas attire and took pictures of the airport holiday decorations while waiting for our flight.”

If parents emulate a cool, calm, and collected demeanor, busy holiday travel becomes a festive occasion that starts the vacation on the right foot.