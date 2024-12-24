Spotify treats R&B fans in Washington, D.C. to intimate live music with ‘RNB X After Hours.’

R&B isn’t just a genre; it’s a deeply personal experience. It’s the soundtrack to late-night conversations, unspoken confessions, and moments that linger long after the music fades. On a crisp Tuesday night in November, Spotify honored the genre in its truest form with “RNB X After Hours,” a free and intimate concert experience at Washington D.C.’s iconic Howard Theater.

For those lucky enough to snag a spot, this experience felt like a private love letter to the genre and its listeners—in an intimate gathering where every note and every lyric resonated like a shared secret.

To kick off the “After Hours” series, Spotify turned its attention to D.C.—a city with deep roots in Black culture and a quiet but undeniable love for R&B. Alaysia Sierra (they/them), Spotify’s Head of R&B Editorial explained the decision with thoughtful clarity:

“Last year, we rebranded Spotify’s biggest R&B playlist, RNB X, and launched the R&B First Nights program to connect fans with their favorite artists. This year, we wanted to build on that momentum with an even bigger statement,” Sierra told theGrio. “D.C. stood out—not just because of its strong listenership, but because it embodies what we love about R&B: authenticity, soul, and community.”

Even the Tuesday-night timing was deliberate, a reflection of how Gen Z consumes R&B on Spotify. “R&B is the most streamed genre from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.,” Sierra shared. “We leaned into those habits to create an experience that mirrors what late-night R&B feels like—intimate, reflective, and electric.”

Walking into the Howard Theater, it was clear this wasn’t your typical big-stage production. With its free RSVP system and carefully curated activations, Spotify removed the barriers to entry and let the music speak directly to the people.

Attendees described the night as “soulful” and “connected,” with a vibe that felt less like a concert and more like a gathering of friends. Howard University students Bria and Cimone Woodard equated the experience to “dancing in your room—but with a crowd of people who just get it.”

The lineup was stacked with a mix of familiar faces and rising stars. Normani delivered a career-defining moment, debuting songs from her highly anticipated album. Bryson Tiller, whose voice has long been synonymous with 3 a.m. heartbreaks, gave the crowd exactly what they came for. Leon Thomas, Ambré, and Destin Conrad captivated with their fresh yet classic takes on the genre, proving that the future of R&B is as bright as its past. Between each set, DJ Joe Kay kept the energy alive, seamlessly blending R&B’s greatest hits and deep cuts, transforming the night into a full-fledged celebration of the genre.

Beyond the stage, Spotify immersed fans in the world of their favorite artists with activations that doubled as tributes to the genre’s culture. From signed posters to Summer Walker’s legendary phone booth from her “Over It” album rollout, the details were intentional and deeply nostalgic.

For Cam Sullivan Brown, a TikTok creator known for his infectious enthusiasm for music, the night was about more than just the songs—it was about the connection they fostered.

“The biggest thing for me is music is a community,” Brown said during the event. “It is a beautiful experience just watching people come together through some good R&B music.”

That sense of community was amplified by The Howard Theater’s smaller space which allowed every lyric, every note, and every sway of the crowd to echo with meaning.

“I think music sounds different in different spaces. So in this environment, over loudspeakers, around everybody else, getting their energy together. I think this is the best way to listen to music, almost like a concert vibe, but a little bit more intimate. It is the perfect sweet spot,” Brown continued.

“Arenas are nice,” one attendee added, “but music just sounds better in intimate settings.”

For Spotify, the “After Hours” experience is just the beginning. Sierra teased more events to come, encouraging fans to stay connected through the RNB X playlist and social channels. “The future looks like more R&B First Nights, more After Hours, and just more R&B on and off platform.”

As the Howard Theater emptied and the music faded into the night, one thing was clear: Spotify had captured the heart of R&B. With its focus on intimacy, accessibility, and community, RNB X “After Hours” wasn’t just a concert—it was a moment, and for those lucky enough to be there, it’s one they won’t soon forget.