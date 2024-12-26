Beyoncé shines during Netflix halftime show: Queen Bey brings out Blue Ivy, Tanner Adell, and Shaboozey in historic Christmas performance (PHOTOS)

It was a Christmas halftime show for the books when Beyoncé hit the stadium for Netflix’s Christmas NFL Gameday in Houston, TX. For the first time Queen Bey sang live versions of the songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking Cowboy Carter album.

Riding a white horse and donning an all white cowboy-themed fit, the superstar songstress belted out tracks such as “16 Carriages,” “Blackbiird,” “American Requiem,” “Ya Ya,” and the smash hit “Texas Hold ‘Em,” electrifying the crowd, then literally flying high to the sky in a gravity-defying contraption.

But the most heartfelt moment was when Beyoncé brought out her daughter Blue Ivy to dance beside her and dozens of others donning white and cowboy hats on the field. Queen B also brought out guest performers like Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer , while the Texans Cheerleaders and close to 200 members of the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band, an HBCU, turned up the energy.

The reactions from the internet were to be expected “The CMAs made themselves look like fools,’ said writer and cultural critic Demetria Lucas. “Like… they denied the greatness of this? THIS?!?! I don’t have a proper lexicon of words to describe the wondrous thing I have just witnessed.”

The show was a reminder that Beyoncé does everything on her own terms, including creating a grand stage for herself when others don’t want to acknowledge her greatness– and that’s why she’s in a league of her own! Check out more photos from the performance below.