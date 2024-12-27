Muni Long sparks industry buzz after revealing she refused to write ‘soulful music’ for ‘non-melanated artists’

Muni Long is keeping her music gold in the vault.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old R&B singer, born Priscilla Hamilton, revealed her feelings around being asked to write “soulful music” for “non-melanated” artists. In a video uploaded to Instagram that features the narration of rapper Boosie Badazz declaring “No,” the “Made for Me” addresses a time she had to tell the president of Atlantic Records no.

Boosie’s narration begins with him exclaiming, “F— no,” as Muni Long mouths along to him adding, “And Imma stand on that. And they get in my DMs. You can get in my DMs every day all day.”

“When I said NO one of em gone say ‘You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there,’” she began in the post’s caption.

“Boy, do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere and sit down,” she continued. “I wanted to cuss them out so bad ya’ll.”

Long first entered the music scene in 2009 with her first solo album, “Jukebox,” released under her real name through Capital Records. Now, in partnership with her label Supergiant Records, she is currently signed with Def Jam (a Universal Music Group label). Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Atlantic, parent company Warner Music Group, appears to be focusing on external talent as the company restructures under new leadership from Elliot Grainge following extensive layoffs in September.

Long’s list of songs written for non-Black artists throughout her career includes Ariana Grande’s “Imagine,” Selena Gomez’s “Who Says,” Madonna’s “Gang Bang,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft.”

Last year, Long also won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance with her song “Hrs and Hrs.”

Since she posted the tongue-in-cheek video, many of her peers in the music industry have expressed their support for the sentiment in the comments.

“OKAAAAYYYY CAUSE KNOCK IT OFF,” SZA wrote.

Actress and singer Amber Riley said, “I knew I loved you.”

With a laughing emoji, singer H.E.R. replied, “Worrrd.”