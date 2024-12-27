Muni Long sparks industry buzz after revealing she refused to write ‘soulful music’ for ‘non-melanated artists’

Muni Long airs out a time she was asked to write “soulful music” for non-Black artists.

Kay Wicker
Dec 27, 2024
Muni Long, Black Hollywood, R&B singers, the music industry, Atlantic Records, theGrio.com
Muni Long attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Muni Long is keeping her music gold in the vault.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old R&B singer, born Priscilla Hamilton, revealed her feelings around being asked to write “soulful music” for “non-melanated” artists. In a video uploaded to Instagram that features the narration of rapper Boosie Badazz declaring “No,” the “Made for Me” addresses a time she had to tell the president of Atlantic Records no.

I loved every single thing about Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’-inspired Christmas Day NFL halftime show
Also Read:
I loved every single thing about Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’-inspired Christmas Day NFL halftime show

Boosie’s narration begins with him exclaiming, “F— no,” as Muni Long mouths along to him adding, “And Imma stand on that. And they get in my DMs. You can get in my DMs every day all day.”

“When I said NO one of em gone say ‘You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there,’” she began in the post’s caption.

“Boy, do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere and sit down,” she continued. “I wanted to cuss them out so bad ya’ll.”

Long first entered the music scene in 2009 with her first solo album, “Jukebox,” released under her real name through Capital Records. Now, in partnership with her label Supergiant Records, she is currently signed with Def Jam (a Universal Music Group label). Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Atlantic, parent company Warner Music Group, appears to be focusing on external talent as the company restructures under new leadership from Elliot Grainge following extensive layoffs in September.

Long’s list of songs written for non-Black artists throughout her career includes Ariana Grande’s “Imagine,” Selena Gomez’s “Who Says,” Madonna’s “Gang Bang,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft.”

Last year, Long also won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance with her song “Hrs and Hrs.”

How the seven principles of Kwanzaa can be self-care methods
Also Read:
How the seven principles of Kwanzaa can be self-care methods

Since she posted the tongue-in-cheek video, many of her peers in the music industry have expressed their support for the sentiment in the comments.

“OKAAAAYYYY CAUSE KNOCK IT OFF,” SZA wrote.

Actress and singer Amber Riley said, “I knew I loved you.”

With a laughing emoji, singer H.E.R. replied, “Worrrd.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

TheGrio’s Top 10 albums of 2024

TheGrio’s Top 10 albums of 2024

By TheGrio

As Black homeonwnership struggles to see gains, experts fear Trump will only make it worse

As Black homeonwnership struggles to see gains, experts fear Trump will only make it worse

By TheGrio

It’s beginning to look like another record for holiday travel

It’s beginning to look like another record for holiday travel

By TheGrio

Teyonah Parris Lights Up PopViewers’ Vibes & Views in New York City to Celebrate Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’

Teyonah Parris Lights Up PopViewers’ Vibes & Views in New York City to Celebrate Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’

By Popviewers

How Will Diddy Will Be Spending Christmas In Prison? For Starters, Inmates Get a ‘Holiday Bag’

How Will Diddy Will Be Spending Christmas In Prison? For Starters, Inmates Get a ‘Holiday Bag’

By TheMix.net

The Best Video Games of 2024

The Best Video Games of 2024

By Maxim