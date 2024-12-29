Need winter break ideas? ‘Paw Patrol Live!’ delivers fun music, dancing, and a diverse cast our kids will love.

Winter break is that time of year when holiday magic happens, schedules are all over the place, and kids have the time of their lives. If you’re a parent, you know it also means that finding fun things to do usually falls on you —but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

If you’re looking for a family-friendly outing for winter break, look no further than Paw Patrol: A Mighty Adventure. Not only is Paw Patrol one of the hottest kids’ TV shows and franchises right now, but there are also meaningful messages woven into the stories. TheGrio got a chance to experience the live show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and is giving the show our top endorsement for Grio families. Here’s what we loved about the show:

It’s engaging for little kids.

If you have younger kids, getting them to stay absolutely silent and sit still for two hours through a movie or other more mature outing is hard. But during Paw Patrol: A Mighty Adventure, your little ones will be able to sing, dance, and move in their chairs while having fun with the cast.

It’s the one time as a parent you don’t have to feel embarrassed or worried about your kids making noise —the performers sing right through it!

Each child receives a Junior Patroller badge to wave around during the show, but if you have extra to spend, consider buying one of the light-up toys vendors sell so your kids can swing them around. In the dimly lit theater, it’s a cool vibe.

Photo courtesy of Vstarentertainment.com.

The message is meaningful.

The show’s storyline focuses on Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, and the pup crew planning a street party. But supervillain Victoria Vance, feeling left out, begins a mission to sabotage the fun.

Taking on themes of teamwork, unity, and perseverance, the Paw Patrol squad teaches kids that having it all to yourself and being selfish doesn’t mean as much as sharing the joys of life with others and being thoughtful.

Each song’s message is one you can unpack later at home or during the car ride back.

Photo courtesy of Vstar Entertainment.

The cast is diverse.

While the Paw Patrol pups are cartoons on TV, in a live show performance, real performers hit the stage and operate human-sized Paw Patrol puppets to bring the characters to life. This means you see their faces, hear their singing, and feel all the emotions they bring to the show. What’s even better is that the show does a great job of casting diverse performers, meaning you see all shades of melanin, hairstyles, and looks represented on stage.

Children from many backgrounds can see themselves in the characters, and for Grio families in particular, seeing Black lead characters is a plus — especially if you have a little future Broadway performer on your hands!

Parking is close, and logistics are easy.

If you happen to see Paw Patrol: A Mighty Adventure at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), you’ll be happy to find that parking is literally across the street from the venue’s doors.

For parents of younger children, this is a huge advantage, making for a convenient walk to the show without a ton of hassle. We suggest paying for your parking in advance or simply swiping to pay the $28 at the parking lot entrance.

Making memories

Making fun memories with your family is always worth it, and Paw Patrol: A Mighty Adventure is a fun way to spend a couple of hours of your day while watching your kids enjoy the magic of live stage performance.

For more information about tickets or to find out when the show is coming to your town, visit Ticketmaster.