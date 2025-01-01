New Orleans mayor says New Year’s Day mass casualty incident was a ‘terrorist attack’

The suspect who drove a truck into a crowd that killed 10 people and injured dozens is dead, officials confirmed.

Jan 1, 2025
The suspect in the New Orleans truck crash that killed 10 people and injured 30 revelers in New Orleans on New Year’s Day was killed after a firefight with police, law enforcement officials told the AP.

The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The suspect rammed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans‘ bustling French Quarter district at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, and with crowds in the city ballooning in anticipation for the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game at the nearby Superdome later in the day.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional. But an assistant FBI agent in charge declared that is was “not a terrorist event.” The news conference ended before authorities could reconcile the two characterizations.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled.

“He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

Two police officers who were shot after the driver emerged from the truck are in stable condition, she said.

Officials did not immediately provide an update on the status of the driver, whether there was an ongoing threat to the public or offer a suspected motive in the fatal incident.

NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness department, said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed. Attorney General Merrick Garland was also briefed on the attack, the Justice Department said.

