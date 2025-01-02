LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce commits to Arizona

Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, will be an Arizona Wildcat.

Associated Press
Jan 2, 2025
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bryce James #5 warms up against Christopher Columbus at halftime during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, on January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is heading to Arizona.

Bryce James announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram and his father had a quick response.

“CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!!,” LeBron James posted. “SO PROUD OF YOU!!”

Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny James played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce James is rated as a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, in the 247 Sports composite. He was invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp over the summer.

James is the second player in Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Dwayne Aristode.

