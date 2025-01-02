Reggie Hunter, a father of two, among the victims of New Orleans terrorist attack

Reggie Hunter had just wished his family a happy new year when his life was tragically snatched from him early New Year’s Day after a driver intentionally rammed his vehicle into a New Orleans crowd.

Hunter, 37, was from Baton Rouge and had just finished his work shift when he decided to celebrate the holiday with his cousin.

“He had just texted ‘Happy New Year’ in our family group text,” wrote his cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson in a Facebook post. “Just wanted to go out and hang with our cuz. Not a threat to anyone…he surely didn’t deserve this, none of the victims did.”

Both Hunter and his cousin were struck when police say a former Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, rammed a white truck into the reveling crowd, sending bodies flying into the air and shattering hearts as people realized what had happened.

According to CNN, Jabbar made recordings claiming to have joined ISIS and also had a flag from the terrorist group on his truck.

Jabbar was a two-time divorcee, and in 2020, his latest ex-wife had a restraining order against him.

The cruel attack took the life of Reggie Hunter, a warehouse manager who was active in the New Orleans Mardi Gras community and had two sons — one 12 years old and one 18 months old.

Known for his sense of humor and big, bright smile, Hunter, a beloved “great big brother, uncle, friend, and father,” is now being mourned by his family, who never anticipated such a tragedy.

“We want to give him the dignified and heartfelt send-off he deserves, but unfortunately, the financial burden of funeral expenses is overwhelming for our family during this already challenging time,” wrote Arteshia Hunter on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Hunter’s funeral is in six days, and the family has yet to reach their modest $25,000 goal. However, donations have come in from across the country and around the world, as far as Australia.

“Sending heartfelt condolences to Reggie’s family and loved ones. We are very saddened to hear of this tragedy, much love and strength,” wrote one contributor.

“This is the 1st day of 2025 and a punch to the gut,” wrote his cousin, Shirell Robinson Jackson. “We will forever love you and keep your spirit alive with us.”

Hunter will be laid to rest on Jan. 8.