US Olympic runner Fred Kerley is arrested in South Florida following a confrontation with police

Body camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows Olympian Fred Kerley arguing with a group of officers late Thursday before a physical confrontation erupted.

Associated Press
Jan 4, 2025
Fred Kerley, Fred Kerley track and field, Fred Kerley arrest, Fred Kerley runner, Fred Kerley Florida police, Fred Kerley tased, theGrio.com
FILE - Fred Kerley, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Olympic runner Fred Kerley has been arrested in South Florida following a confrontation with police, authorities said.

Body camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows Kerley arguing with a group of officers late Thursday before a physical confrontation erupted. Kerley was wrestled to the ground, where an officer stuck him several times and then used a Taser on the 29-year-old sprinter, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were investigating an unrelated active police scene when Kerley approached the area and attempted to force his way through to his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Officers had told Kerley to go around the area, but Kerley began to argue with them, which led to a shoving match with police.

Four officers tried to take Kerley into custody while he moved to evade arrest, officials said. After being stunned with the Taser, Kerley was taken to a local hospital and then to the Miami-Dade County jail.

Kerley is charged with battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Kerley, and USA Track & Field, the national governing body for track and field in the U.S., declined to comment on the arrest.

Kerley won the silver medal for the 100 meters at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the bronze for the same event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. He has also earned six medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Biden awards Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson and Fannie Lou Hamer with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Also Read:
Biden awards Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson and Fannie Lou Hamer with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

For 2025, a word to me and you, your momma and your cousin, too

For 2025, a word to me and you, your momma and your cousin, too

By TheGrio

Judge in Jay-Z case allows accuser to remain anonymous for now but may require her to reveal identity later

Judge in Jay-Z case allows accuser to remain anonymous for now but may require her to reveal identity later

By TheGrio

Muni Long sparks industry buzz after revealing she refused to write ‘soulful music’ for ‘non-melanated artists’

Muni Long sparks industry buzz after revealing she refused to write ‘soulful music’ for ‘non-melanated artists’

By TheGrio

She Exposed A Guy To His Wife For Cheating, But She’s Doubting That She Did The Right Thing

She Exposed A Guy To His Wife For Cheating, But She’s Doubting That She Did The Right Thing

By Chip Chick

She Told Her Friend It’s Time To Quit Using Her Trauma To Justify Her Terrible, Selfish Behavior, Which Didn’t Go Over Well

She Told Her Friend It’s Time To Quit Using Her Trauma To Justify Her Terrible, Selfish Behavior, Which Didn’t Go Over Well

By Chip Chick

She’s Suing Her Brother For Gifting A Family Heirloom To His Fiancée, Since It Was Supposed To Be Hers

She’s Suing Her Brother For Gifting A Family Heirloom To His Fiancée, Since It Was Supposed To Be Hers

By Chip Chick