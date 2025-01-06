Senator Deb Fischer’s husband refuses to shake Kamala Harris’s hand and sparks backlash (WATCH)

A resurfaced clip of Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer’s husband refusing to shake Vice President Kamala Harris‘s hand has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Jan. 3, Harris performed her duty as vice president to swear in the new class of U.S. senators in the new 119th Congress — which includes both Democrats and Republicans. However, after Sen. Fischer was sworn in by Harris for her third term in office, her husband, Bruce Fischer, who held up the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, deliberately declined to shake the vice president’s hand as she reached for his hand.

“Congratulations to you,” said the vice president as she extended her hand to Bruce Fischer after shaking his wife’s hand. Bruce Fischer instead looked down and simply nodded his head and said, “Thank you.” He refused to make any eye or physical contact with America’s first female, first Black woman and first South Asian vice president. Harris, who appeared taken aback by the snub, simply smiled and said, “You sure?”

In a statement, Senator Fischer celebrated her swearing-in. “I’m humbled by the faith and trust Nebraskans have placed in me as I take this oath for the third time. I will not break that trust, and I will not betray that faith,” said Fischer. “Together we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people. We will protect this nation. We will build a stronger Nebraska. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”

Many have slammed Bruce Fischer for his interaction with Vice President Harris after a video clip began circulating online, some pointing out the racial and gender implications of the exchange.

Political commentator Reecie Colbert wrote on X, “I’m tryna figure out why these MAGA … are still so mad? They won all the top prizes but they are still stank and rotten.” She added, “There’s no clearer example than Republican Bruce Fischer disrespecting VP Kamala Harris during his wife’s swearing in. She was gracious in that moment.”

Political influencer and creator of Thirst for Democracy, Qondi Ntini, wrote, “We will stop talking about race when people stop doing things like this.”

Aside from the controversy of Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, Vice President Harris returned to Capitol Hill on Monday to preside over the official certification of the 2024 presidential election, which she notably lost to President-elect Donald Trump. While remnants of the contentious election remain — evidenced by Bruce Fischer’s rejection of Harris — her participation on Monday was praised by Democrats.

In a video post announcing her role in certifying the election, Harris said, “As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile, and it is up to then each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.” She added, “And to make sure that in America, our government always remains of the people, by the people, and for the people.”