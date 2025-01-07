McDonald’s is the latest company to roll back diversity goals

McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions.

McDonald’s is the latest to shift its tactics in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling and the conservative backlash that followed. Walmart, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and others have also rolled back diversity programs.

McDonald’s said Monday that it planned to retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and increase the number of minorities in their own leadership ranks.

McDonald’s said it will also pause “external surveys.” The Chicago burger giant didn’t elaborate, but several other companies, including Lowe’s and Ford Motor Co., have declined to participate in an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.

In an open letter to employees and franchisees, McDonald’s senior leadership team said that it remains committed to inclusion and believes its diversity is a competitive advantage. The company said 30% of its U.S. leaders are from underrepresented groups and it has reached gender pay equity at all levels of the company since setting that goal in 2021.

McDonald’s said it would continue to support efforts that ensure a diverse base of employees, suppliers and franchisees. The company said it will also continue to report its demographic information.

But McDonald’s said the “shifting legal landscape” after the Supreme Court decision and the actions of other companies caused it to take a hard look at its own policies.