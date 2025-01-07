Vybz Kartel chooses sides in Drake versus Kendrick Beef: ‘Drake is a better and bigger artist’

The dancehall legend sat down with Billboard to speak on a range of topics and showed his love for Drake’s connection to Jamaican culture.

Panama Jackson
Jan 7, 2025
thegrio.com, drake, kendrick, vybz kartel
ST. MARY - OCTOBER 16: Vybz Kartel poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has weighed in on the long-running but currently simmering Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef, very clearly stating which side he rides with. 

In a cover story for Billboard in preparation for his New Year’s Eve Freedom Street concert in Kingston, Jamaica, Kartel was asked how he believes Drake has handled his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Kartel minced no words in showing his support for Drake — who has called Kartel one of his inspirations — and dismissing Kendrick. 

“I’m not a fan of Kendrick. I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know,” he told the music outlet. “What does he rap? I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him.”

It sounds like Kartel didn’t even listen to “Not Like Us” (or any of the other records Kendrick released), which would be ironic since that’s the song in which Kendrick accuses Drake of borrowing from other cultures — like Jamaica — to gain access and cultural currency to pad his pockets. If Kartel does believe that Drake has borrowed from Jamaican culture, he surely doesn’t mind. 

“Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture. Drake is a better and bigger artist,” the dancehall superstar declared.

Drake, who I think most would agree has borrowed heavily from the Caribbean influence of Toronto in many of his projects, has a fan in Kartel who seems to view Drake’s Jamaican influence as a homage, not appropriation. But even further, Kartel — who isn’t a fan of Kendrick — simply thinks Drake is a better and bigger artist. Well, alright then. I can always appreciate an artist who very plainly states their opinion. 

The Billboard interview covered a wide range of topics like Kartel’s return to Kingston and Portmore and adjusting to the new sounds coming out of the island. Kartel was released from prison in July 2024 after serving 13 years for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. The conviction was overturned in March 2024 due to jury misconduct and the prosecution in the case decided not to retry the case, making Kartel (born Adidja Palmer) a free man. 

On New Year’s Eve, Vybz Kartel held a concert at Kingston National Stadium titled “Freedom Street,” which featured performances from Popcaan, Busta Rhymes, Spice and others. 

According to Spotify, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ racked up nearly a billion streams the old fashioned way — by being a bop
Also Read:
According to Spotify, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ racked up nearly a billion streams the old fashioned way — by being a bop
Panama Jackson theGrio.com

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu

South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu

By TheGrio

Black American and African faith leaders band together to take on Trump and White Christian nationalism

Black American and African faith leaders band together to take on Trump and White Christian nationalism

By TheGrio

‘Come home,’ Ghana told the African diaspora. Now some Black Americans take its citizenship

‘Come home,’ Ghana told the African diaspora. Now some Black Americans take its citizenship

By TheGrio

Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Launch 2025 Collection

Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Launch 2025 Collection

By Maxim

Watch DJ Anyma Bring Out FKA Twigs, Grimes & Ellie Goulding At Las Vegas Sphere

Watch DJ Anyma Bring Out FKA Twigs, Grimes & Ellie Goulding At Las Vegas Sphere

By Maxim

Wall at Ponte Vedra Beach philanthropist’s oceanfront home defaced with graffiti: ‘Clowns’

Wall at Ponte Vedra Beach philanthropist’s oceanfront home defaced with graffiti: ‘Clowns’

By St. Johns Citizen