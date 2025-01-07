Zoe Saldaña reveals she almost stepped away from acting before her award-winning role in ‘Emilia Pérez’

Zoe Saldaña, fresh off winning her first Golden Globe for her performance in Emilia Pérez, reflects on the moment she almost quit acting.

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 7, 2025
Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Never underestimate the power of staying true to your passions. On Sunday, Zoe Saldaña won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. However, before taking on her award-winning role as Rita Mora Castro in Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez,” the 46-year-old actress revealed she had been on the verge of stepping away from Hollywood to pursue a simpler life.

“I’m 46. There was a moment a couple of years ago where I was sort of thinking about plan Bs. Like, do I go into a homestead and start planning a garden and baking goods?” she said in a press conference following her win, per People magazine. “But the truth is I’m an artist through and through, and I need to create every day. If not, I just don’t know what I can do. I don’t know why I’m here. And that’s how my loved ones can get the [best] of me when I’m allowed to create.”

Despite having starred in hit films like “Avatar,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Star Trek” and more, this marks the first time Saldaña has received critical acclaim for her role in a project. The actress earned the nomination for her acting, rapping, and singing in the bilingual innovative musical. 

“I’m filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude…This is a first for me,” Saldaña said, delivering an emotional acceptance speech expressing her appreciation for her cast members. “I experienced this kind of magic on the set of ‘Emilia Pérez,’ and it’s thanks to you.” 

“I feel an absolute joy. Joy because there’s a sense of presence,” she told reporters after receiving her award. “I’ve always had good human beings and amazing undeniable talent; undeniably talented filmmakers believe in me and bet on me, trust me and consistently, so this recognition is, it’s paramount for my continuation as an artist,” she added. “And there are no books. I’m happy.” 

