Trump asks Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York

Trump’s attorneys have pointed to the Supreme Court’s ruling giving him broad immunity from criminal prosecution as they tried to have his New York conviction tossed out.

Associated Press
Jan 8, 2025
Donald Trump, theGrio.com
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 President-elect Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to call off Friday’s sentencing in his hush money case in New York.

Trump’s lawyers turned to the nation’s highest court Wednesday after New York courts refused to do postpone the sentencing by Juan M. Merchan, the judge who presided over Trump’s trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Merchan has indicated he will not impose jail time, fines or probation.

While that opinion came in a different case, Trump’s lawyers say it means some of the evidence used against him in his hush money trial should have been shielded by presidential immunity. Merchan has disagreed.

Civil rights group’s lawsuit using Ku Klux Klan Act is last hope of holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6
