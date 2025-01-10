Historic Black neighborhood of Altadena reduced to ashes in Los Angeles Wildfires

Amongst the thousands of acres set aflame by the Los Angeles wildfires, Altadena, a historically Black neighborhood, is left incinerated.

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 10, 2025
ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A resident inspects the remains of her home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 09, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed, and over 25,000 acres have burned. Over 2,000 structures have also burned and almost 180,000 people are under orders to evacuate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County is engulfed in flames as a series of devastating wildfires rage from the coastline to the city’s heart. While the media often paints Los Angeles as a haven for celebrities and the wealthy, these fires have displaced thousands of working-class families, leaving many uncertain if they will have homes to return to.

Among the four active wildfires tearing through the region, the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively scorched over 30,000 acres, destroying an estimated 10,000 structures. The Eaton fire, burning on the east side of the city near Pasadena, has completely obliterated a vital piece of Black history.

Altadena was more than a neighborhood; it was a beacon of opportunity. As California’s first middle-class Black community, Altadena thrived as a rare refuge exempt from redlining, offering Black families the chance to acquire land, build homes, and create generational wealth amid systemic oppression. During the Great Migration, the area became a sanctuary for Black Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South.

Over the decades, Altadena blossomed into a diverse suburb with a significant Black population, climbing from under 4% in 1960 to 31% in 2000. Black homeownership flourished, creating a foundation for economic empowerment that spanned generations. Now, in just 24 hours, relentless Santa Ana winds and roaring wildfires have reduced this historic land of opportunity to cinders.

“The Altadena fire is even sadder knowing it’s one of the only areas in that part of LA County with a historic & large Black community,” one user wrote on X.

“Stories of generational Black-owned homes burning to the ground in Altadena is a different kinda hurt,” another added.

Insurance Troubles

As harrowing images of dystopian flames consume headlines, the broader complexities of this disaster remain overlooked. For homeowners, these losses are compounded by systemic challenges. Thousands of Californians have recently been dropped by their fire insurers, deepening an already dire insurance crisis. CNN reports that between 2020 and 2022, 2.8 million homeowner policies in California were not renewed, including 531,000 in areas affected by the current wildfires. This crisis is especially dire for Black homeowners, who not only face nationwide declines in homeownership but also a reported trend of discriminatory practices when filing home insurance claims.

Altadena’s destruction is a sobering reminder that while disasters like wildfires do not discriminate, their impacts are far from equal. Communities already fighting systemic inequities, like Altadena, face disproportionately devastating losses in the wake of these events.

And yet, as communities come together to rebuild, there is hope: hope that Altadena’s rich legacy will be honored… and that the resilience of its residents will inspire a future where Black homeownership not only endures but thrives, ensuring this land remains a symbol of opportunity for generations to come.

