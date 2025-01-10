Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan could have sentenced the 78-year-old Republican to up to four years in prison.

Associated Press
Jan 10, 2025
Donald Trump, theGrio.com
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case in which he was convicted in 2024 on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star, at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York, Jan. 10, 2025. (Brendan McDermid via AP, Pool)

President-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced Friday in his hush money case, but the judge declined to impose any punishment. The outcome cements Trump’s conviction while freeing him to return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine.

Trump’s sentence of an unconditional discharge caps a norm-smashing case that saw the former and future president charged with 34 felonies, put on trial for almost two months and convicted on every count. Yet, the legal detour — and sordid details aired in court of a plot to bury affair allegations — didn’t hurt him with voters, who elected him to a second term.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan could have sentenced the 78-year-old Republican to up to four years in prison. Instead, he chose a sentence that sidestepped thorny constitutional issues by effectively ending the case but assured that Trump will become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency.

Trump said his criminal trial and conviction haS “been a very terrible experience” and insisted he committed no crime as he appeared virtually Friday to be sentenced.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries slams Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ proposal and ‘tax scam,’ says ‘America is too expensive’
Also Read:
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries slams Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ proposal and ‘tax scam,’ says ‘America is too expensive’
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

An aspiring nurse, football star, single mother and father of 2 killed in New Orleans attack

An aspiring nurse, football star, single mother and father of 2 killed in New Orleans attack

By TheGrio

An Army veteran’s path to radicalization followed divorces, struggling businesses in Texas

An Army veteran’s path to radicalization followed divorces, struggling businesses in Texas

By TheGrio

As the wildfires in Los Angeles rage on, Black celebs and residents have taken to social media to share and document the calamity

As the wildfires in Los Angeles rage on, Black celebs and residents have taken to social media to share and document the calamity

By TheGrio

Support pours in for Commack mom mourning 18-year-old daughter

Support pours in for Commack mom mourning 18-year-old daughter

By Greater Long Island

His Teen Daughter’s Upset About Him Moving On After Divorcing Her Mom

His Teen Daughter’s Upset About Him Moving On After Divorcing Her Mom

By Chip Chick

She Shared An Eerie Video Talking About How Incredible Her Ex-Husband Was, And Then He Took Her Life

She Shared An Eerie Video Talking About How Incredible Her Ex-Husband Was, And Then He Took Her Life

By Chip Chick