Karen Huger skips RHOP season 9 reunion for rehab

When the seating chart for the reunion of season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” came out, fans couldn’t help but notice Karen Huger was missing from the lineup.

Some fans expressed their dismay at the Grande Dame’s absence in the comments of Bravo’s Instagram post sharing the highly anticipated seating chart and even began to question whether the reunion would be worth it.

“Then don’t even film it honestly,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams asked, “Where is Karen??”

The 61-year-old veteran housewife, who has been on the series since its start, missed filming the reunion because she entered rehab.

In a statement to People magazine, Huger’s manager Ryan Tresdale said, “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today.”

He continued, “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

This update arrives after Huger was found guilty of a DUI and DWI in December 2024, stemming from an arrest in March 2024. The reality TV star was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 19, 2024, after she swerved and lost control of her 2017 Maserati and crashed into a tree in a single-vehicle collision.

After her guilty verdict, Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden said they were “disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” however they also “respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.”

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” he continued.

In a statement addressing the crash and arrest just a day after it occurred Huger, who lost both her parents in the span of six months in 2017, explained she was experiencing a wave of grief. The housewife had been visiting with a friend when, she said, the conversation turned to “heavy” topics.

Huger maintains that as she was driving home in an emotional state and oncoming traffic started to drive at her, causing her to swerve to avoid missing them.

“I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving,” she said. “And may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts; my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”