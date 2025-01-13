10 possible things Beyoncé might reveal on January 14, 2025

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Oh, Beyoncé. She’s the queen of entertainment and an artist whose every move is worth following. It seems like her entire team signs the most ironclad non-disclosure agreements possible, too. That’s why when Queen Bey let us all know on Christmas Day right after the “Beyoncé Bowl”—the halftime show between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day 2024—that we all needed to pay attention on January 14, 2025. After she said that, well we knew two things: 1) something epic was coming and 2) none of us were going to know what it was until January 14.

It is not January 14, yet. But I figured I’d do what most of us enjoy doing as much as finding out the facts: speculating. With that in mind, here is a list of possible things Beyoncé might be announcing on January 14. Will any of them be right? Maybe? Will most of this list be wrong? Certainly.

1. A tour in support of “Cowboy Carter,” expect a lot of denim, probably Levi’s Jeans.

2. An announcement in preparation for a new album, maybe a hip-hop album, or a rock album, perhaps a Metallica x Beyoncé collaboration. Considering she gave up Renaissance and then Cowboy Carter, it’s not a bad guess.

3. A new line of alcohol; she recently dropped her SirDavis American Whiskey, but maybe she’s still thirsty and has tequila in her sights, too.

4. Some new shoes; y’all remember when Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy drop with adidas included shoes? Maybe you don’t because those shoes didn’t hit quite as hard as expected, but maybe she has some new Nike’s on the way. Perhaps the Nike Queen Bey 1s are on the way with the tagline, “Cowboys are coming.” I’m excited.

5. A chaps line. Y’all know you Googled where you could buy some too after seeing that Beyoncé Bowl performance.

(Photo Courtesy of Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix.)

6. She already had a Levi’s drop, what if she’s going to roll out an entire bedazzled line of clothing? We are not ready.

7. A new horse farm since I imagine that this new tour is going to include a lot of horses. The Beyoncé Ranch has a nice ring to it, no?

8. A line of rims by Beyoncé in tribute to her Houston, Texas roots. Car (slab) culture is popular in Houston, how awesome would it be for Beyoncé to drop her own line of gold rims? I’m excited just thinking about it and I do not have a car that would work for rims at all.

(Photo Courtesy of Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix.)

9. A line of Beyoncé dolls decked out in full cowboy regalia, coming soon to a retailer near you or online everywhere. That’s literal Black girl magic in a box.

10. A new initiative to train little Black boys and girls in Black rodeo culture, complete with a set of boots, an appropriate 10 gallon hat for your kids heads’ and some kid-friendly chaps. The launch would happen in Detroit, Baltimore, and Atlanta, first but very soon, the whole country will be in tune with our history

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).