Tyler Perry blasts insurance companies after LA wildfires

Like many social media users, Tyler Perry is flabbergasted by the wildfires blazing through the Los Angeles area. This weekend, the film producer opened up about some of the things he’s witnessed since the fires started on Jan. 7.

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

Before the Palisades and Eaton fires burned over 30,000 acres of land, thousands of Los Angeles residents were reportedly dropped from their home insurance companies as these companies chose to cancel certain policies. Recently, the state’s largest home insurer, State Farm General, decided not to renew 30,000 homeowner policies when they expired. This decision follows a growing trend in the California home insurance landscape, where insurers have either reduced or canceled their coverage in the state due to the frequency of wildfires and the high costs of doing business there.

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” the film producer added. “People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed.”

Though California offers the “FAIR Plan Insurance,” the state home insurance policy comes with a significant premium pricetag yet limited coverage for common risks like theft, liability or flooding damage. Additionally, the ongoing wildfires are projected to be the costliest in U.S. history, as experts estimate $50 billion in economic damage.

While these fires have unveiled the greedy tendencies of businesses and corporations, various community efforts have risen in an effort to support those affected by the wildfires.

“As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers,” Perry concluded.