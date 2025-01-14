Cam’ron claps back at Jim Jones in podcast drama: “You’re not even from Harlem”

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

To be a fan of hip-hop and have come up in the 1990s and 2000s means that you’re more than likely a fan of Dip Set, the shorthand and rally cry for The Diplomats, the Harlem, New York, rap crew that mainly featured Cam’ron, Juelz Santa, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey (“Dip setttt!”). Over time, as many rap crews do, it seems like everybody fell out with one another as each individual’s star rose and dipped. The DipSet’s big 3, Cam’ron, Jim, and Juelz all had various eras where they were killin’ the game, but music has a way of moving on as the next new young thing takes over — wash, rinse, and repeat.

Reality television and podcasting, though, have allowed some of our favorites to live on in the public consciousness. Jim Jones’ relationship with Chrissy on “Love & Hip Hop New York” was a mainstay of conversation for years while Jim seemingly birthed and killed off several rap groups and identities. Currently, Cam’ron is killing it as part of his podcast with Mase (another Harlem legend) “It Is What It Is,” a sports-first talk show that goes into all other areas of pop culture.

Cam and Mase came up together in Harlem, playing basketball together and then rapping together before their trajectories took them down separate paths. Over time they started beefing but found their way back as homies and now they’re great together on their show. It is this show, “It Is What It Is” that allows Cam’ron to sound off on any manner of things, especially if they pertain to him.

Such is the case with the recent tirade Cam’ron went on in response to an interview Jim Jones did on Justin Laboy’s podcast. On Justin LaBoy’s show, Jim made some comments about Cam’ron and Mase’s relationship, alleging that Mase used to disrespect Cam’ron after he (Mase) signed onto Bad Boy. This only matters because Cam and Jim have had some differing viewpoints on Cam and Mase’s relationship over time. If you ask anybody, they’ll tell you that Jim feels some way about Cam and his rekindled friendship and working relationship with Mase.

Well, Cam’ron is not one to suffer fools and has his own platform and well…that was just what the doctor ordered. Cam’ron went on off, speaking about all of the times Jim Jones has sidled up to folks he had issues with, even pointing out for anybody listening that he and Jim were not childhood friends who came up together but got together because Jim had an apartment and was a nice guy. Cam’ron even went so far as to point out that Jim isn’t even from Harlem, but from The Bronx.

Now, this isn’t really news; I feel like I’ve heard Jim Jones address this himself (at least the part about originally being from The Bronx) but there’s something that cuts through the air about Cam’ron saying “You are not from Harlem” that feels insidious. For the lifetime of the DipSet movement, it has been about putting Harlem on the map, which Jim Jones was a big part of and will always be known for, but still, when the barking from inside the house is that “you ain’t even from here!” then things get nasty.

Cam’ron even went so far as to say that Jim Jones let the crew down by not being there for all the homies the way he said he would, essentially being a person who talks a big game but isn’t about that life.

Why does this all matter? I’m glad you asked. This all matters because Cam’ron and Jim Jones are two dudes who have no problem speaking their minds at any point about anything and about anybody. While Cam alleges that he isn’t about to go back and forth again as they do every few years, Cam has never been one to NOT address folks coming for him. And arguably, since leaving rap, Cam has never had a bigger, immediate platform than he does with “It Is What It Is.” While Cam might not want to go back and forth, I’m not sure Jim feels the same.

Buckle up, we could be in for a very cold winter in Harlem.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).