Jamie Foxx Bounces “Back In Action” – Go Watch His 12 Greatest Roles

This post was originally published on PopViewers.com.

Jamie Foxx’s career has been a stunning blend of versatility and resilience, making him one of the most celebrated entertainers of his generation. From his breakout role in “In Living Color” to winning an Academy Award for portraying Ray Charles in “Ray,” Foxx has earned a reputation as a dynamic actor, comedian, and musician. He’s equally at home in dramatic roles as he is in action-packed thrillers and comedic performances, as seen in films like “Any Given Sunday” and “Django Unchained.” However, Foxx’s resilience has been tested in recent years.

In April 2023, the beloved star was hospitalized after a serious medical emergency, later revealed to be a stroke. His recovery was shrouded in mystery, with conflicting reports about his condition. But Foxx’s determination to bounce back was evident when, in July 2023, he shared a powerful message about overcoming adversity, stating he had “been to hell and back.” His return to public life culminated in a triumphant appearance in December 2023 to accept the Critics Choice Association’s Vanguard Award, where he shared his journey of recovery and gratitude.

Now, Foxx is back in action, starring alongside Cameron Diaz in the highly anticipated action-comedy “Back in Action,“ set for release on January 17, 2025. The film, which reteams the duo from Annie and Any Given Sunday, follows two former CIA spies, Emily and Matt, as they are pulled back into a world of espionage after their secret identities are exposed. Jamie Foxx’s ability to navigate both personal and professional challenges has only enhanced his legacy, proving once again that he’s a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Jamie Foxx: Greatest Roles: (take it easy, this is not a ranking)

1. “In Living Color”

(Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment – © 1990 20th Century Fox Television)

Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Wanda on “In Living Color” was a groundbreaking moment in comedy, showcasing his remarkable versatility and physicality. As a flamboyant, larger-than-life woman who flirted shamelessly and reveled in over-the-top antics, Wanda broke boundaries by being portrayed by Foxx in full drag, subverting traditional gender roles and providing sharp, satirical commentary on femininity and sexuality.

Foxx’s commitment to the character’s exaggerated mannerisms, voice, and physical humor made Wanda a standout sketch on the show, and the role became iconic for challenging norms in both comedy and representation. Wanda wasn’t just a funny character—she was a trailblazer, helping to normalize drag comedy and influencing the portrayal of gender on television for years to come. Wanda became a definitive member of Jamie Foxx’s greatest roles early on.

2. “The Jamie Foxx Show”

(Foxxhole Productions, in collaboration with Bent Outta Shape Productions and Warner Bros. Television)

“The Jamie Foxx Show” was a popular sitcom that starred Jamie Foxx as a young aspiring actor, Jamie King, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream while working at his aunt and uncle’s hotel. The show mixed comedy with Foxx’s musical talent, as his character often performed songs, blending elements of family sitcoms with musical and slapstick humor. Known for its witty writing and strong supporting cast, including Garcelle Beauvais and Christopher B. Duncan, the series showcased Foxx’s comedic timing and laid the groundwork for his future success in both television and film. It became a staple of ’90s TV and helped solidify Foxx as a household name.

3. “Any Given Sunday”

© 1999 – Warner Brothers

In “Any Given Sunday,” Jamie Foxx delivered a standout performance as Willie Beamen, a talented but brash quarterback who rises to fame after taking over the starting position for the struggling Miami Sharks. His portrayal of Beamen, a young, flashy athlete with a volatile personality, sharply contrasts the more seasoned players around him, including Al Pacino’s Coach Tony D’Amato. Foxx’s performance captured the complexity of a character grappling with the pressures of fame, ego, and the demands of professional sports. His role in “Any Given Sunday” showcased his ability to take on intense, dramatic roles, further cementing his range as an actor and earning critical acclaim.

4. “Ali”

© 2001 – Columbia Pictures, Inc. – All Rights Reserved

In “Ali,” Jamie Foxx portrayed Drew “Bundini” Brown, the charismatic and loyal trainer to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, played by Will Smith. Foxx’s performance was pivotal in bringing depth to the story, showcasing Bundini’s role as Ali’s spiritual and emotional anchor. His character served as a confidant, motivator, and comic relief amidst the intense drama of Ali’s life and career. Foxx’s portrayal of Bundini was both energetic and heartfelt, highlighting his ability to embody real-life figures with authenticity, and it contributed to the film’s overall success, earning him critical recognition and solidifying his versatility as an actor.

5. “Collateral”

© TM &2004 Dreamworks Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

In “Collateral,” Jamie Foxx delivered a career-defining performance as Max Devereaux, a mild-mannered Los Angeles cab driver who finds himself unwittingly caught up in a deadly night of crime when he’s forced to drive a hitman, played by Tom Cruise. Foxx’s portrayal of Max—a man who begins the night as a passive observer but gradually gains confidence and agency—was praised for its subtlety and depth. His nuanced performance earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, highlighting his ability to hold his own with a powerhouse like Cruise. Foxx’s work in “Collateral” marked a significant turning point in his career, showcasing his range in intense, dramatic roles beyond comedy.

6. “Ray”

Universal Pictures

In “Ray,” perhaps Jamie Foxx’s greatest role, he a transformative performance as legendary musician Ray Charles, capturing the complexities of the blind, iconic singer’s life, struggles, and rise to stardom. Foxx immersed himself in the role, mastering Charles’ unique voice, musical style, and mannerisms, bringing both the man and his music to vivid life. His portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim, culminating in an Academy Award for Best Actor. Foxx’s victory was a testament to his exceptional range, marking a defining moment in his career and solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and accomplished performers.

7. “Dreamgirls”

DreamWorks Pictures, Paramount Pictures

In “Dreamgirls,” Jamie Foxx played the ambitious and manipulative music producer Curtis Taylor Jr., who discovers and molds the vocal group The Dreams into stars. Foxx’s portrayal of Curtis was a compelling mix of charm and ruthlessness, capturing his character’s ambition and the moral compromises he makes as he manipulates the group for his own gain. While the role was a departure from his usual performances, Foxx’s strong presence and ability to balance Curtis’ darker traits with moments of vulnerability added depth to the character. “Dreamgirls” showcased Foxx’s versatility and earned him critical praise for his ability to hold his own among a powerhouse cast, including Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer Hudson.

8. “Django Unchained”

Jamie Foxx in “Django Unchained.” (The Weinstein Company)

In “Django Unchained,” Jamie Foxx played the title character, Django, a freed slave who teams up with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation owner. Foxx’s portrayal of Django was a mix of stoic determination, sharp wit, and raw emotion, capturing the character’s journey from a man seeking vengeance to someone fighting for justice and freedom. His performance was praised for its strength and complexity, and he brought a deep humanity to the role, making Django a memorable and powerful figure in Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist Western. The film further showcased Foxx’s range, solidifying his reputation as one of Hollywood’s leading actors.

9. “Baby Driver”

Actor Jaime Foxx arrives at the Premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Baby Driver’ at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In “Baby Driver,” Jamie Foxx played the unpredictable and dangerous criminal Bats, a member of a heist crew led by Kevin Spacey’s character. Foxx’s portrayal of Bats added a volatile energy to the film, with his character’s erratic behavior and short temper providing a stark contrast to Ansel Elgort’s more reserved, music-loving protagonist, Baby. Foxx brought an intense, menacing presence to the role, injecting the film with suspense and tension during key moments. His performance was a standout in this high-octane, stylish thriller, showcasing his ability to play complex and unsettling characters in a film that mixed action, music, and unique storytelling.

10. “Just Mercy”

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jamie Foxx in a scene from “Just Mercy.” (Jake Netter/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

In “Just Mercy,” Jamie Foxx portrayed Walter McMillian, a wrongfully convicted man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Based on real events, the film follows McMillian’s case as attorney Bryan Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, fights to overturn his conviction. Foxx delivered a powerful, poignant performance as McMillian, capturing the pain, resilience, and hope of a man enduring an unjust system. His portrayal of McMillian was both heartbreaking and inspiring, earning widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and its contribution to the film’s impactful message about racial inequality and the flaws in the American justice system.

11. “Soul”

The Walt Disney Company

In “Soul,” Jamie Foxx voiced Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher and aspiring jazz musician who, after a life-changing accident, finds himself in the afterlife. The film follows Joe’s journey through the Great Before, where he meets a soul named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) who is skeptical about life on Earth. Foxx’s portrayal of Joe was heartfelt and inspiring, capturing the character’s passion for music, his struggles with purpose, and his journey toward self-discovery. His performance brought warmth and depth to the animated character, perfectly complementing the film’s themes about finding meaning in life and the joy of simply living.

12. “They Cloned Tyrone”

THEY CLONED TYRONE (L-R) TEYONAH PARRIS as YO-YO, JAMIE FOXX (PRODUCER) as SLICK CHARLES, JOHN BOYEGA as FONTAINE. CR. PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

In “They Cloned Tyrone,” one of Jamie Foxx’s greatest roles is Slick Charles, a smooth-talking, streetwise pimp who becomes embroiled in a bizarre conspiracy involving government experiments and clones. Alongside his unlikely allies, played by John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, Foxx’s character embarks on a wild adventure to uncover the truth behind the mysterious events affecting their neighborhood. Slick Charles is a humorous, charismatic role that allows Foxx to showcase his comedic chops while also bringing a layer of intrigue to the film’s blend of sci-fi, satire, and mystery. His performance anchors the film’s playful yet thought-provoking exploration of societal issues.

Jamie Foxx’s career has been marked by an extraordinary range of performances, from comedic roles to powerful dramatic portrayals. His versatility across film, television, and music has made him one of Hollywood’s most respected and dynamic talents. After overcoming a health scare in 2023, Foxx is back in action, starring alongside Cameron Diaz in the action-comedy “Back in Action”, set to debut on Netflix this week. As he continues to push boundaries and deliver memorable performances, Foxx remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.