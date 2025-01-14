Trump’s Defense cabinet pick Pete Hegseth has a history of hostility toward racial equity

Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of U.S. Defense, Pete Hegseth, was grilled on Tuesday by Democratic senators during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, who pressed him on a range of controversial topics, including allegations of sexual assault, alcoholism, and his hostility toward anything related to DEI.

While being questioned by Senate Armed Service Committee ranking member, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., about his stance on diversity, equity and inclusion in the U.S. military, Hegseth, a conservative former Fox News host, said present-day DEI policies were “dividing troops.” He also argued that today’s military policies related to DEI are not the same as decades-old policies that helped to desegregate America’s Armed Forces. By focusing on these diversity efforts, the federal government is not prioritizing “meritocracy first,” said Hegseth, a National Guard veteran with no Pentagon experience to run the massive agency.

Throughout his public and professional life, Hegseth has railed against what he considered “woke” policies like the renaming of military bases named after racist Confederates and even called on the firing of the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles “CQ” Brown, who is Black.

“Any general that was involved — general, admiral, whatever — that was involved in any of the DEI woke s— has got to go,” Hegseth said during a podcast interview in November.

During Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Hegseth said that if confirmed as Trump’s Defense secretary, he would “send a clear message that this is not a time for equity,” adding, “Equity is a very different word than equality.”

Hegseth’s positions on racial equity mirror rhetoric that has been expressed by Trump and several of his White House cabinet nominees and appointees tapped to lead the country’s domestic and foreign policy. After winning the 2024 election, President-elect Trump said he would seek so-called “restitution” for white families deemed negatively impacted by so-called DEI policies in schools.

A review by CNN of Hegseth’s past statements between 2021 and 2024 found that he repeatedly expressed outrage at the renaming of military bases named after Confederate generals, like Braxton Bragg, a slave owner who lost nearly every battle during the Civil War. Democrats and advocates have expressed concerns that Hegseth would, as Defense secretary, politicize the department and take on unnecessary crusades in the name of an anti-DEI agenda championed by Trump.

During his first term as president, Trump notably vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act in January 2021 over a provision that changed the names of nine U.S. military bases dedicated to Confederate leaders. However, his veto was overridden by Congress.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to the Army versus Navy Football Game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Critics of Hegseth say he is not qualified for the job and expressed concern about his moral character amid serious allegations of abuse of women, mismanagement of funds, and addiction.

“Choosing who will lead the Department of Defense is one of the most critical appointments a President will make. All Americans agree that candidates must possess the necessary competencies from day one, as there is no time for an on-the-job orientation to the Pentagon,” Kyle Bibby, co-founder Black Veterans Project, told theGrio. He continued, “Recent claims by Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, to rename military bases after Confederate generals indicate he’s prioritizing battles from the past instead of preparing for a role where he currently lacks experience.”

Bibby dismissed conservative debates about preserving Confederate symbolism, maintaining, “American history is settled: Confederate generals were traitors to their country and oath as officers. They bear responsibility for the deadliest war in U.S. history and do not deserve the honor of military installations named after them.”

He added, “As long as Mr. Hegseth remains distracted by these issues, he will continue to show that he is unprepared to lead our military forward.”

While grilling Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, Sen. Reed chastised the Defense secretary nominee for his incessant attacks on DEI policies intended to advance racial equity.

“Your goal is to politicize the military in favor of your particular positions, which would be the worst blow to the professionalism of the United States military,” said Reed, adding, “It would undercut retention.”

Proponents of diversity policies in the U.S. military argue that doing so keeps the Armed Forces prepared to serve in a 21st-century world and would strengthen the military’s ability to defend the national and foreign interests of America. Advocates also say increasing the number of Black and brown servicemen must also be reflected in the military’s top leadership positions.

President Joe Biden notably nominated the nation’s first Black secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who served all four years of his administration. Biden similarly nominated Chairman Brown, making him only the second Black American to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The first was the late former Secretary of State Colin Powell.