17 trailblazing members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, in honor of their 117th’s founder’s day

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the first historically Black sorority, has been a beacon of excellence and service since its founding on January 15, 1908, at Howard University. With over a century of impact, AKA boasts a remarkable roster of members who have excelled in diverse fields. Here are 17 notable women who embody the sorority’s values of sisterhood and service.

DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 10: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority after speaking at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on July 10, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The Vice President spoke to approximately 20,000 members from her sorority in a continued effort to rally support ahead of the upcoming November Presidential election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

1. Kamala Harris The 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, made history as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first South Asian woman to hold the office. In 2024, she shook up the world when she ran for president of the United States, the first Black woman at the top of the Democratic party ticket to do so. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Alpha Chapter at Howard University, where she developed her passion for public service. Harris’ leadership continues to inspire women worldwide.

2. Toni Morrison A Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Toni Morrison’s work redefined literature by centering the experiences of Black women. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha as an honorary member and used her voice to elevate African American culture and history through novels like Beloved and The Bluest Eye.

3. Sheila Jackson Lee Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has represented Texas’ 18th Congressional District since 1995. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Alpha Chapter at Yale University and has been a steadfast advocate for civil rights, healthcare reform, and disaster recovery efforts.

4. Coretta Scott King Coretta Scott King, an honorary member of AKA, was a trailblazing activist and the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and continued to advocate for peace and equality long after her husband’s passing.

5. Maya Angelou The late Maya Angelou, an honorary member of AKA, was a celebrated poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist. Her works, including I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, continue to inspire readers with their themes of resilience and self-expression.

6. Gladys Knight Known as the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight became an honorary member of AKA. Her legendary music career, marked by hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” has brought joy to audiences for decades.

7. Phylicia Rashad Beloved actress Phylicia Rashad, known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, is an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She has used her platform to advocate for arts education and inspire generations of performers.

8. Alicia Keys Alicia Keys, a Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist, became an honorary member of AKA. Her commitment to social justice and empowerment through initiatives like Keep a Child Alive reflects the sorority’s mission of service.

9. Dr. Mae Jemison The first Black woman to travel to space, Dr. Mae Jemison, joined AKA through the Gamma Chapter at Stanford University. She has inspired countless young women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

10. Ava DuVernay An honorary member of AKA, filmmaker Ava DuVernay is known for her groundbreaking work in films like Selma and 13th. She continues to use her storytelling to spotlight issues of race, justice, and equality.

11. Wanda Sykes Comedian, actress, and writer Wanda Sykes joined AKA through the Gamma Theta Chapter in 1986. Known for her sharp wit and fearless humor, Sykes has broken barriers in the entertainment industry.

12. Cynthia Erivo As an honorary member of AKA, Cynthia Erivo has dazzled audiences with her powerful performances on stage and screen. Known for her starring role in Wicked and her award-winning turn in The Color Purple, she continues to inspire through her artistry and dedication to excellence.

13. Marian Anderson A world-renowned contralto, Marian Anderson broke racial barriers in classical music. An honorary member of AKA, she made history as the first Black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

14. Lynn Whitfield Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield joined AKA as an honorary member. Known for her compelling performances in films like The Josephine Baker Story, Whitfield embodies grace and excellence in the arts.

15. Yolanda Adams Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, an honorary member of AKA, is celebrated for her powerful voice and uplifting music. Her contributions to gospel music have inspired millions around the world.

16. Tamron Hall Tamron Hall, an Emmy-winning journalist and talk show host, became an honorary member of AKA last year. Known for her groundbreaking work in broadcast journalism, Hall has used her platform to amplify underrepresented voices and champion important causes.

17. Linsey Davis Linsey Davis, an award-winning ABC News anchor and journalist, pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha through the Theta Kappa Chapter at the University of Virginia. Known for her compelling reporting, excellent presidential debate moderating, and best-selling children’s books, Davis exemplifies leadership and storytelling excellence.

From politics and law to arts and sciences, these 17 remarkable women reflect the legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated as being exemplifying excellence by culture and by merit.