Juanita Tolliver explores how Shirley Chisholm and Diahann Carroll reshaped politics in her new book

This week marks the release of A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm and Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics, the highly anticipated new book by MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver. In an exclusive conversation with TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, Tolliver shared the inspirations behind her work, diving into the intersection of politics, celebrity culture, and social change.

The book chronicles a groundbreaking fundraiser hosted by legendary actress Diahann Carroll in 1972, which brought together figures like Huey P. Newton, Berry Gordy, and Goldie Hawn to support Shirley Chisholm’s historic presidential campaign. Through vivid storytelling, Tolliver reveals how Chisholm’s coalition-building efforts offered a blueprint for driving political and social change—a model that resonates today.

In the interview, Tolliver described the emotional journey of writing the book and how uncovering information mirrored the search for her own family’s history. “My 91-year-old granddad is someone who sat through some of my first interviews because I just probe and dig and ask about his life,” Tolliver said. “Being the person to carry that information forward is a massive responsibility that I take very seriously.”

She also reflected on the responsibility of preserving stories like Chisholm’s, ensuring they remain accessible to future generations. “This history will not be lost in time,” Tolliver told theGrio emphasizing the importance of making space for Black women’s contributions to politics and culture.

Tolliver also highlighted the powerful ways Chisholm was ahead of her time as a politician.

“I’m talking about things like founding a national network of child care centers,” Tolliver told theGrio. “She also proposed starting a base family income, which we know is being tested in in localities across the country…I think the cherry on top for me was that she proposed getting corporate money out of politics decades before Citizens United was decided. Imagine what our electoral system would look like if these campaigns were devoid of that type of financial influence by millionaires and billionaires and corporations?”

For those curious about the little-known stories behind Shirley Chisholm’s campaign and the power of coalition-building, A More Perfect Party is a must-read. Tolliver’s work is not only a deep dive into a pivotal moment in history but also a call to action for readers to reflect on their own roles in shaping a better nation.

The full conversation between Juanita Tolliver and Natasha S. Alford is available above in the video player. Be sure to watch and pick up your copy of A More Perfect Party, now available in stores nationwide or visit Tolliver’s website for book tour dates.