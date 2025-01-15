Sheinelle Jones, co-host of ‘3rd Hour of Today’ reveals why she’s been absent from show

Sheinelle Jones, one of the popular co-hosts of “3rd Hour of Today” shared a message and update via Instagram surrounding her nearly monthlong absence from the show.

Jones, who has been a part of the “Today” family since 2014, shared that she has been away dealing with a “family health matter,” though she wasn’t specific about what that is.

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she shared.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon”

As you can imagine, fans have been wondering about her absence, notably after she wasn’t there for the farewell show for Hoda Kotb on Jan. 10.

“Where in the world is Sheinelle Jones?” one X user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many.

Some folks thought she’d been fired, but many were mostly just concerned. However, her co-hosts have shown their support and love for Jones. Hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie shared some words for Jones during a “Today” live broadcast:

“Sheinelle, we all love you and are so looking forward to having you back,” said Melvin. Guthrie followed up with, “We’ll see you soon.”

Prayers go out to Sheinelle Jones and her family during this time.

