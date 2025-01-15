Sheinelle Jones, co-host of ‘3rd Hour of Today’ reveals why she’s been absent from show

The journalist provided an update on her absence via Instagram with a message of thanks to her fans.

Panama Jackson
Jan 15, 2025
thegrio, sheinelle jones, 3rd hour of today, today show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)

Sheinelle Jones, one of the popular co-hosts of “3rd Hour of Today” shared a message and update via Instagram surrounding her nearly monthlong absence from the show. 

Jones, who has been a part of the “Today” family since 2014shared that she has been away dealing with a “family health matter,” though she wasn’t specific about what that is. 

“Hi everybody…I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she shared. 

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon”

As you can imagine, fans have been wondering about her absence, notably after she wasn’t there for the farewell show for Hoda Kotb on Jan. 10.

“Where in the world is Sheinelle Jones?” one X user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many.

Some folks thought she’d been fired, but many were mostly just concerned. However, her co-hosts have shown their support and love for Jones. Hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie shared some words for Jones during a “Today” live broadcast: 

“Sheinelle, we all love you and are so looking forward to having you back,” said Melvin. Guthrie followed up with, “We’ll see you soon.” 

Prayers go out to Sheinelle Jones and her family during this time. 

Panama Jackson theGrio.com

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).

