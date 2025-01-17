Nelly to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural ball

Rapper Nelly will be hitting the stage to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, according to CBS News.

The 50-year-old hip-hop star, real name Cornell Haynes, Jr., is expected to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball, one of three evening balls.

Nelly, best known for his 2002 hit song “Hot In Herre,” is a three-time Grammy Award winner and is one of the best-selling rappers in the world.

The announcement of Nelly’s inauguration performance comes as the Trump decided to move the inauguration ceremony indoors due to extremely cold temperatures.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country,” President-elect Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. … Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

Other artists performing at Trump’s inauguration include country music star Carrie Underwood, who will deliver her rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and The Village People, whose song “Y.M.C.A.” became a mainstay at Trump campaign rallies.

Throughout his presidency and post-presidency, Donald Trump has been embraced by some elements of the rap community, having been endorsed or praised by the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Wacka Flocka. However, Nelly’s decision to perform for President-elect Trump potentially faces backlash.

After performing at Trump’s first inauguration, many fans boycotted R&B singer Chrisette Michele, citing Trump’s public record of racism and sexism.

“I regret everything that happened,” she told “The Breakfast Club” radio show in 2017. “I think that was a bad choice.”