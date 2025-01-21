A$AP Rocky trial set to begin on charges he fired a gun at a former friend

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Associated Press
Jan 21, 2025
thegrio, asap rocky, rihanna, trial, gun charge
FILE - Rapper A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a trial against A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend and could get a decades-long prison sentence if convicted.

The 36-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and his attorney has said he committed no crime.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, fashion mogul and actor is the longtime partner of Rihanna, and the two have two toddler sons together. It’s not entirely clear whether Rihanna will appear to support him in court, but his attorney has suggested it’s unlikely.

Rocky has been named one of the celebrity chairs of the Met Gala in May, and has a major role in a Spike Lee-directed film with Denzel Washington to be released soon after.

A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend
Also Read:
A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend

But his life could be upended with a conviction that could lead to a sentence of up to 24 years if jurors find him guilty of shooting at his former firend in Hollywood in 2021.

Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold said he intends to seat a jury quickly, and is keeping strict limits on how long attorneys can question prospective jurors.

“I will let the jurors know that regardless of who a defendant is, whether they’re the richest person in the world or the poorest person, everybody is to be treated the same,” he said at a pretrial hearing.

Opening statements could come Wednesday. Arnold is allowing media cameras in court for the entire trial after a jury is selected.

In 2023, another judge ruled after a preliminary hearing that Rocky should stand trial for allegedly firing a gun at Terell Ephron, a childhood friend who testified that their relationship had soured and a feud came to a head on the night of Nov. 6, 2021. Ephron testified that bullets grazed his knuckles.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

‘Harlem’ just dropped its trailer for Season 3 marking end of the series — and it’s juicier than ever (WATCH)

‘Harlem’ just dropped its trailer for Season 3 marking end of the series — and it’s juicier than ever (WATCH)

By TheGrio

Meta seemingly bows to Trump and MAGA by axing DEI policies; White House responds

Meta seemingly bows to Trump and MAGA by axing DEI policies; White House responds

By TheGrio

As the wildfires in Los Angeles rage on, Black celebs and residents have taken to social media to share and document the calamity

As the wildfires in Los Angeles rage on, Black celebs and residents have taken to social media to share and document the calamity

By TheGrio

“Harlem”: Season 3 Trailer Debuts For Final Season

“Harlem”: Season 3 Trailer Debuts For Final Season

By Popviewers

Wayfair closing down in Tanger Outlets in Deer Park

Wayfair closing down in Tanger Outlets in Deer Park

By Greater Long Island

Talbots at St. Johns Town Center to close, making way for this luxury fashion brand: report

Talbots at St. Johns Town Center to close, making way for this luxury fashion brand: report

By St. Johns Citizen