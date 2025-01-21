‘Blue Chippers’ exposes the untold sacrifices of young Black athletes chasing college football dreams

Directors Preston and Derek Dark highlight the hidden struggles of recruitment, NIL deals, and life beyond the field in their film Blue Chippers.

In their documentary Blue Chippers: The Next Man Up, twin filmmakers Preston and Derek Dark illuminate the sacrifices and hurdles Black athletes endure on their journey to college football and, for a select few, the NFL. Speaking with TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, the brothers shared their motivations, personal insights, and the untold stories of resilience captured in their film. Blue Chippers chronicles the journeys of four athletes navigating recruitment, personal challenges, and the evolving landscape of college football, including the landmark introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which allows students to get paid for work.

The young men Jaylin Lucas, Jacoby, Mathews, Quency Wiggins, and Laterrance Welch, all go through the ups and downs of teenage life but with extra pressure of football dreams.

“Some of the challenges we were trying to show is the adversity that these kids have to overcome,” said Derek Dark, a former athlete turned high school coach and teacher.

Preston emphasized the transformative impact of NIL laws, which now allow college athletes to profit from their personal brands. “These kids, sometimes are often highly publicized and have this great name which name and [can] transition over to being the brand. So now they can actually benefit off them instead of the college benefiting off their name directly.”

The weight of expectations

The film pulls back the curtain on the adversity young Black athletes face, from natural disasters and injuries to societal pressures and financial instability. For instance, Jalen Lucas, one of the featured athletes, had to overcome the devastation of a hurricane and grapple with being underestimated due to his size.

One moment that hit particularly close to home was following Quincy Wiggins, an athlete who left his tight-knit Louisiana community for a new life in Colorado. “I remember whenever me and my brother left for college, we had to leave our mothers and fathers, which we never live outside of Louisiana- it’s not being sent off to war but you’re sending your own self off and you have to learn to think for yourself,” said Preston.

“You go from being a young man to a man.”

Life beyond football and a new era of scrutiny (a.k.a The Travis Hunter Effect)

In addition to financial pressures, the filmmakers highlighted the toll of social media. High-profile athletes like Travis Hunter face unprecedented scrutiny, often for issues unrelated to their performance. “The mental pressure is intense,” Preston said. “It’s shaping how these kids are perceived, even by people they’ve never met.”

The Dark Brothers stressed the importance of encouraging athletes to think beyond their time on the field. Drawing from personal experience, the brothers recounted their own leap into filmmaking, starting with music videos before transitioning to storytelling through documentaries. Their background as athletes lent them unique insight into the lives of their subjects.

Despite the challenges, the Dark Brothers see hope in teaching young athletes to build broader skill sets and envision life beyond professional sports. “Football is cool, right? Being a coach is cool. All right. What about being that general manager? What about being a CEO? What about being a commissioner of the SEC? Let’s get in a position to where like, we can really make a change,” Derek added.

“We have enough football players,” he continued. “But also we we need all the other essentials. Knowing how a college football program works like Power Five, they operate on millions of dollars. Someone has to manage that…Be something other than just what you want on the field on the court.”

The next chapter

The Dark Brothers’ work has not gone unnoticed. In a poignant moment on Instagram, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee passed the baton to the brothers, acknowledging their role in continuing the legacy of Black storytelling on camera.

“It validates us,” Derek said. “It’s who we are in this film community. I’m very appreciative man… I’m still running- I ain’t run out of gas yet.”

Blue Chippers is now streaming on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. You can watch the full interview with The Dark Brothers and theGrio in the video player above.