Rihanna called RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby following her emotional reveal about son’s mental health

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby has at least one major star among her supporters — Rihanna.

The 52-year-old housewife revealed in a recent interview with Vulture that following an emotional moment on the show’s fifth season where she shared her son’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse, the pop star reached out.

“She reached out to us when the show aired and told us she loved us,” Cosby shared. “And then on Christmas Day, she said, ‘Merry Christmas, and I love you and Robert Jr.’”

Hearing from Rihanna assured the reality TV star that she had made the right decision in sharing something so personal with the show’s viewers.

She added, “I feel like if you can reach people of that caliber, you’re doing something right, you know what I mean?”

During a recent episode of the show, Cosby’s son, Robert Jr., whom she shares with her husband Bishop Robert Cosby, admitted he had been struggling with his mental health and self-medicating through a variety of substances. The two spoke tearfully and candidly about how things got to this point. Her son also agreed to seek treatment. For many fans who have become accustomed to a more reserved and ornery Cosby from earlier seasons, it revealed a very different side to the housewife.

“I was happy I did it after I received the way the people accepted it and loved it,” she continued.

Initially, Cosby said she didn’t know how her son’s story would be received before the episode aired. Leading up to the episode airing she also had to deal with threats from the media to leak the story.

She continued, “I’m like, ‘I’m not talking to you. I’m not saying anything.’ And when it aired and it did good, I was like, ‘Okay, what are you guys going to post now? Eat your heart out.’”

Since the episode aired, Cosby said she has heard from many others, including most of her castmates. Cosby confirmed that Robert Jr. attended rehab for a month.

“He completed it. He did an excellent job. He came out a new person,” she said.

“I’m actually doing great,” she added. “I’m getting a lot of love.”