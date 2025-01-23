2025 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. This opinion was originally posted on PopViewers. Read more opinions on theGrio.

The Oscar nominations finally arrived Thursday morning, a welcome distraction from a month of grim headlines. While some nominees are undoubtedly ecstatic, others are left wondering what went wrong.

The Oscars’ five-nominee limit per category inevitably leads to some glaring omissions. Here’s a look at the biggest snubs and surprises:

Surprise: Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” (Lead Actress)

Torres’ Golden Globes win likely boosted her profile, prompting voters to revisit “I’m Still Here.” Her powerful performance in this period drama resonated with audiences.

Snub: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths” (Lead Actress)

Jean-Baptiste, a critical darling, won lead actress honors from major film critics groups. Her nuanced performance in this challenging film felt undeniable.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, a cast member in the film “Hard Truths,” poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Snub: Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Lead Actress)

Despite critical indifference towards the film, Jolie’s transformative performance as Maria Callas at the Venice Film Festival generated significant buzz.

Snub: Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (Lead Actress)

A crowded field and confusing marketing likely hindered Kidman’s chances. This feels like another instance of a risk-taking performance that may be appreciated in hindsight.

Surprise: “I’m Still Here” (Picture)

This film, anchored by Torres’s performance, snuck into the Best Picture race, benefiting from a late surge in voter interest.

Snub: Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Director)

“Conclave” garnered eight nominations, yet Berger was surprisingly overlooked despite Directors Guild and BAFTA nominations.

Snub: Daniel Craig, “Queer” (Lead Actor)

Craig’s go-for-broke performance in Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer” was expected to garner an Oscar nod, but the film’s slow pace may have deterred voters.

Surprise: James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” (Director)

While not entirely unexpected given his DGA nomination, Mangold’s inclusion is noteworthy as the academy’s directors branch hasn’t always aligned with the DGA.

Surprise: Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice” (Lead Actor)

Stan’s strategic decision to withdraw from Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series due to the controversial nature of his role in “The Apprentice” generated significant media attention, likely boosting his profile.

Snub: “Sing Sing” (Picture)

This inspiring drama about a prison arts program was poorly viewed in theaters and during awards season screenings, ultimately hindering its chances.

(A24, Black Bear Pictures)

Snub: “September 5” (Picture)

Though well-received by critics, “September 5” was often categorized as a “television movie,” perhaps hindering its appeal to Oscar voters.

Surprise and Snub: “Nickel Boys” (Picture, Director RaMell Ross)

While recognized for Best Picture, the directors’ branch surprisingly omitted RaMell Ross, despite the film’s highly stylized and visually driven nature.

Photo by Amazon MGM Studios – © Amazon MGM Studios 2024

Snub: Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two” (Director)

Villeneuve’s continued absence from the director’s race is perplexing, especially considering the critical acclaim for both “Dune” films.

Snub: Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl” (Supporting Actress)

Curtis’s SAG and BAFTA nominations generated optimism, but she ultimately missed out on an Oscar nod.

Snub: Margaret Qualley, “The Substance” (Supporting Actress)

Qualley’s performance in “The Substance” was highly praised, but the film’s focus on ensemble acting may have hindered her individual recognition.

Snub: Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Supporting Actor)

While Washington’s inclusion was unlikely, the absence of “Gladiator II” from any major category was a notable omission.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Denzel Washington attends a SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of “Gladiator II” with host Mike Muse at SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM) – Credit: Photo Noam Galai / Getty Images

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2025, hosted by Conan O’Brien.