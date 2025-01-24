DJ Unk of ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ fame has passed away

DJ Unk, born Anthony Platt, has reportedly passed away, according to a recent social media post from his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt. DJ Unk was either, 42 or 43; different media sources have different birth years for the rapper.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,” posted Mrs. Long-Platt on Facebook during the late evening of January 24.

DJ Unk is best known for his 2006 hit singles, “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” both songs that hit the top 10 of Billboard’s rap charts. “Walk It Out” hit the top 10 of the Billboard’s pop charts, a feat that has helped the DJ Unk and his song have a lasting impact on pop music. “The remix to “Walk It Out” was “Walk It Out” was given new life when rappers André 3000 and Jim Jones hopped on a remix, becoming a radio staple across the nation.

Unk’s singles helped to cement Atlanta as center of the hip-hop universe in the aughts; nearly 20 years later, it is not uncommon to hear both of his songs on sets featuring any number of legendary Atlanta artists.

RIP DJ Unk.