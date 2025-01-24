DJ Unk of ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ fame has passed away

According to social media posts from his wife, DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper recently passed away.

Panama Jackson
Jan 24, 2025
thegrio, dj unk
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: DJ Unk peforms onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DJ Unk, born Anthony Platt, has reportedly passed away, according to a recent social media post from his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt. DJ Unk was either, 42 or 43; different media sources have different birth years for the rapper.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,” posted Mrs. Long-Platt on Facebook during the late evening of January 24.

DJ Unk is best known for his 2006 hit singles, “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” both songs that hit the top 10 of Billboard’s rap charts. “Walk It Out” hit the top 10 of the Billboard’s pop charts, a feat that has helped the DJ Unk and his song have a lasting impact on pop music. “The remix to “Walk It Out” was “Walk It Out” was given new life when rappers André 3000 and Jim Jones hopped on a remix, becoming a radio staple across the nation.

Unk’s singles helped to cement Atlanta as center of the hip-hop universe in the aughts; nearly 20 years later, it is not uncommon to hear both of his songs on sets featuring any number of legendary Atlanta artists.

RIP DJ Unk.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black and Hispanic student enrollment in medical schools plummeted last year, according to a new report

Black and Hispanic student enrollment in medical schools plummeted last year, according to a new report

By TheGrio

Michelle Obama is every Black woman who wanted to say ‘no’ and not give a damn afterward

Michelle Obama is every Black woman who wanted to say ‘no’ and not give a damn afterward

By TheGrio

Michelle Obama will skip Trump inauguration, but ex-Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush will be there

Michelle Obama will skip Trump inauguration, but ex-Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush will be there

By TheGrio

Her Professor’s Been Making Weird Comments About Her Body In Class, So She Reported Him To Her College

Her Professor’s Been Making Weird Comments About Her Body In Class, So She Reported Him To Her College

By Chip Chick

Her Pregnant Cousin Freaked Out On Her For Not Letting Her Have The Study Abroad Money She’s Saved For Her Baby

Her Pregnant Cousin Freaked Out On Her For Not Letting Her Have The Study Abroad Money She’s Saved For Her Baby

By Chip Chick

Middle school Monet? St. Johns student’s painting wins art competition and will hang in the Capitol

Middle school Monet? St. Johns student’s painting wins art competition and will hang in the Capitol

By St. Johns Citizen