STARZ announces a March 7 premiere date for season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the popular third spinoff of the “Power” series is heading back to our television (or phone or iPad, etc.) screens on March 7, 2025, according to a press release from STARZ. The original series centered in the mid-90s is the origin story of Kanan Stark, the drug game mentor to both Jamie “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommie Egan (played by Joseph Sikora; both are main characters of the original “Power” series) and eventually even Tariq St. Patrick, the focus of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

The show is set in Jamaica, Queens, and portrays the struggle that Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) has between raising her son, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) and running the streets with her brothers Marvin Thomas (London Brown) and Lou-Lou Thomas (Malcolm Mays). The show also features rapper Joey Bada$$ in the role of Unique who we all saw (almost) die during season three but probably because of fans absolutely losing their minds when his big brother Ronnie (now deceased) took him out, Unique showed up standing over Ronnie’s body in the third season finale, eliciting the loudest “WHAT IN THE (BLANK)?!?!?!?!” I’ve heard since Stringer Bell was killed in season three of “The Wire.”

The show also features an amazing turn from Hailey Kilgore as Kanan’s cousin, and Marvin’s daughter, Jukebox, whose character arc has been as devastating and traumatic as could be. In fact, both Kanan and Jukebox have pretty traumatic origin stories, stories that help make the decisions made in the original “Power” series (Kanan and Jukebox kidnap Tariq in a later season of the original “Power” show).

As a fan, “Raising Kanan” is my favorite of the show’s spinoffs because of the creativity and originality the writers have put on display. The show’s soundtrack, fashion and callbacks to a bygone era that seems unfathomable in 2025 is an amazing tribute to the 1990s, a decade whose influences are still popular today.

I cannot wait to see how the Thomas family moves in the fourth season; season three featured forks in the road for nearly every character. For those needing to catch up, seasons one through three are available on STARZ before the March 7th premiere. Keep an eye out here at TheGrio, for weekly recaps!

Southside.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).