Who is Andrea Lucas? Meet the acting chair of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

Early in his presidency, President Donald Trump implemented a series of executive orders and actions, including appointing Andrea Lucas as acting chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC, established by Congress to enforce the anti-bias employment provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, has long been tasked with investigating and prosecuting workplace discrimination. The agency also requires employers to report data on their workforce, including racial and ethnic demographics.

In her new role, Lucas said she aims to “restore evenhanded enforcement of employment civil rights laws for all Americans.”

“Consistent with the President’s Executive Orders and priorities, my priorities will include rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination; protecting American workers from anti-American national origin discrimination; defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights, including women’s rights to single‑sex spaces at work; protecting workers from religious bias and harassment, including antisemitism; and remedying other areas of recent under-enforcement,” she elaborated in a press release.

But who is Andrea Lucas?

Lucas earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. She began her career as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, eventually rising to the position of senior associate.

In 2020, President Trump nominated Lucas to serve as the EEOC commissioner. Throughout her tenure as commissioner, Lucas has been a heavy critic of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the use of affirmative action in college admissions, Lucas published a personal essay in Reuters in which she encouraged companies to reassess their DEI programs.

Lucas’ strong stance on race- and sex-conscious diversity initiatives eventually led to her debating with “Shark Tank” billionaire Mark Cuban in 2024. After that time, the businessman explained how he views “diversity as a competitive advantage” on X. To which Lucas responded: “Unfortunately, you’re dead wrong on black-letter Title VII law. As a general rule, race/sex can’t even be a “motivating factor”—nor a plus factor, tie-breaker, or tipping point. It’s important employers understand the ground rules here.”

During President Joe Biden’s presidency, the EEOC commissioner criticized the administration’s argument that civil rights laws protect transgender workers, voting against the federal workplace guidelines designed to protect workers’ gender identities.

“We must reject the twin lies of identity politics: that justice is measured by group outcomes and that civil rights exist solely to remedy harms against certain groups,” she added in a statement this week. “I am committed to ensuring equal justice under the law and to focusing on equal opportunity, merit, and colorblind equality.”