Kamala Harris makes subtle move that could signal her political future

Former Vice President Kamala Harris quietly made a subtle but significant move that could signal her political future as many await what’s next for the former presidential nominee.

After her devastating defeat to now-President Donald Trump in November, Harris created an LLC called Pioneer49 in her home state of California, Politico reported. “Pioneer” is the code name used by Secret Service when referring to Harris, who is the 49th vice president of the United States.

The outlet reports about the final financial disclosure submitted by Harris’ 2024 campaign. The new LLC is described as an “entity to assist the former vice president,” likely to establish the groundwork for whatever is next for the 60-year-old politician.

Harris previously told her senior aides to keep her “options open” as to what she would pursue post-vice presidency. Those options include running for California governor in 2026, running for president again in 2028 or using her vice presidential stature to influence from outside of elected office.

Since her presidential loss, Harris has remained in the spotlight, having made a few public appearances at events hosted by key constituents of her base, including the National Black Caucus of State Legislators Conference and the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

After attending Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the former vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff immediately went to the Altadena neighborhood impacted by destructive wildfires in Los Angeles to pass out meals and meet with volunteers and local firefighters.

In most of her public remarks, Vice President Harris has urged her supporters to “stay in the fight” and used messages of hope for the future in spite of the resurgence of Donald Trump.

“Our definition of a win is the definition that takes us over a period of time, where part of how we measure the win is, are we making progress? How we measure the win is based on the knowledge that it is an enduring fight,” Harris told a room of civil rights leaders and elected officials. She continued, “We must be strong, and … whatever the outcome of any particular moment, we can never be defeated.”

So could this vice presidential pioneer be breaking new barriers in politics soon? Based on her LLC moves, whatever she does next will be amplified by the intention and planning she’s already putting into it.