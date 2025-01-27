US Air Force reverses course after removing Tuskegee Airmen video amid Trump DEI ban backlash

The uproar over the US Air Force’s removal of a video of Tuskegee Airmen from its curriculum in response to a DEI ban has made its way to the highest levels of government causing them to about-face.

Now the US Air Force says it will return the video about the famous Black World War II pilots back to the curriculum for service members, with confirmation coming from the new incoming defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

“This will not stand,’ Hegseth wrote in response to Senator Katie Britt, a Republican, who pointed out that even Trump previously celebrated the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“I have no doubt Secretary Hegseth will correct and get to the bottom of the malicious compliance we’ve seen in recent days,” Britt posted on X. “President Trump celebrated and honored the Tuskegee Airmen during his first term, promoting legendary aviator Charles McGee to Brigadier General and pinning his stars in the Oval Office.”

“We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand,” Hegseth wrote in response.

The video was removed after a DEI review resulting from President Trump’s executive orders in his first week to remove all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at the federal level. Another video about Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS) during World War II had also been removed as a result of the removal of the DEI coursework, which contained the videos during basic training.

Brian Robinson, Air Education and Training Command commander for the Air Force issued a statement saying the videos had not been specifically targeted for removal, but the overall DEI coursework removal was in compliance with President Trump’s orders.

“The revised training which focuses on the documented historic legacy and decorated valour with which these units and airmen fought for our nation in World War II and beyond will continue on 27 January,” Robinson said.

The Tuskegee Airmen are a legendary group of about 1,000 Black Air Force servicemen, who served in the segregated military during World War II, pulling off brave missions resulting in the lowest number of deaths for bomber escorts.

Their history, long considered part of the American story, had appeared to receive bipartisan and universal support from both major political parties, including honors from President George W. Bush and a reception from President Obama when the movie “Red Tails” premiered.

“No one can quash the legacy of the Tuskegee Airman. Same for the Buffalo Soldiers. That unit was sent to West Point from 1907-1947 to replace an undisciplined white unit. During segregation, they trained all the white officers who fought in WWI & II & they built a legacy. We know their story,” wrote retired soldier Mark Hertling on X.

Some see their having been collateral damage in the anti-DEI era, even for a short time, as a sign of deep disrespect. When the news first broke of the video removal, Rep. Teri Sewell posted:

“The Tuskegee Airmen bravely fought and died for our freedoms before this nation even granted them the full benefits of citizenship. To strip them from the Air Force curriculum is an outrageous betrayal of our values as Americans. Their heroism is not DEI. It is American history!