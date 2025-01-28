DJ Akademiks reportedly banned from Twitch following inappropriate conversation with a 15-year-old

While many people are familiar with the controversial takes of internet personality DJ Akademiks, whether he’s adding fuel to the flames of rap beefs or jumping in Twitter debates, Akademiks words have recently gotten him into a different kind of hot water.

Last week, DJ Akademiks, 35, joined NourGxd, a 15-year-old who works with popular content creator PlaqueBoyMax’s live stream. During the conversation, Akademiks began asking the teenager a series of sexually explicit questions and making “jokes” about sending strippers to the young boy’s house. Just as Nour appeared to be uncomfortable, viewers and social media users were disgusted by DJ Akademiks’ actions.

“You can see the kid felt uncomfortable too he kept dodging, and Akademiks nasty a** kept pushing him, and it’s crazy how the kid was talking [about] his age. ‘Like bro… I hope you know I’m 15.. that’s a case’ Kid was literally just tryna play the d*mn game. Smh,” one user said on X, reacting to the video.

Even rap stars like Meek Mill chimed into the conversation, calling out DJ Akademik’s behavior.

“If your a parent go get ya kid’s phone and block this man [DJ Akademiks] he’s grooming children with a very large platform that “kids” like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily “ VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE,” Meek Mill tweeted.

In light of the backlash, the 35-year-old streamer addressed the situation during his live stream over the weekend.

“I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” Akademiks said. “Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?”

Despite his response, Akademiks’ account has reportedly been banned on Twitch because of the controversy (as of this writing his Twitch channel has been disabled due to a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines).