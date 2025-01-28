DJ Akademiks reportedly banned from Twitch following inappropriate conversation with a 15-year-old

After being accused of grooming a teenage boy, DJ Akademiks has reportedly been banned from the live-streaming platform Twitch. 

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 28, 2025
DJ Akademiks grooming, DJ Akademiks 15 year old, DJ Akademiks banned, DJ Akademiks Twitch, What did DJ Akademiks do?, DJ Akademiks PlaqueboxMax, DJ Akademiks meek mill theGrio.com
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

While many people are familiar with the controversial takes of internet personality DJ Akademiks, whether he’s adding fuel to the flames of rap beefs or jumping in Twitter debates, Akademiks words have recently gotten him into a different kind of hot water.

Last week, DJ Akademiks, 35, joined NourGxd, a 15-year-old who works with popular content creator PlaqueBoyMax’s live stream. During the conversation, Akademiks began asking the teenager a series of sexually explicit questions and making “jokes” about sending strippers to the young boy’s house. Just as Nour appeared to be uncomfortable, viewers and social media users were disgusted by DJ Akademiks’ actions. 

DJ Akademiks accused of rape, defamation in lawsuit
Also Read:
DJ Akademiks accused of rape, defamation in lawsuit

“You can see the kid felt uncomfortable too he kept dodging, and Akademiks nasty a** kept pushing him, and it’s crazy how the kid was talking [about] his age. ‘Like bro… I hope you know I’m 15.. that’s a case’ Kid was literally just tryna play the d*mn game. Smh,” one user said on X, reacting to the video

Even rap stars like  Meek Mill chimed into the conversation, calling out DJ Akademik’s behavior.

“If your a parent go get ya kid’s phone and block this man [DJ Akademiks] he’s grooming children with a very large platform that “kids” like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily  “ VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE,” Meek Mill tweeted

In light of the backlash, the 35-year-old streamer addressed the situation during his live stream over the weekend. 

 “I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” Akademiks said. “Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?”

Despite his response, Akademiks’ account has reportedly been banned on Twitch because of the controversy (as of this writing his Twitch channel has been disabled due to a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines).

What is Twitch? The live-streaming platform you’ve probably seen but never fully understood
Also Read:
What is Twitch? The live-streaming platform you’ve probably seen but never fully understood
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here’s TheGrio’s top movies and TV show picks

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here’s TheGrio’s top movies and TV show picks

By TheGrio

‘Stay tuned’: Civil rights groups prepare to take on Trump’s DEI ‘distortion campaign’

‘Stay tuned’: Civil rights groups prepare to take on Trump’s DEI ‘distortion campaign’

By TheGrio

Trump administration cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in the US

Trump administration cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in the US

By TheGrio

The Best Carry-On Luggage, According To A Travel Journalist

The Best Carry-On Luggage, According To A Travel Journalist

By Maxim

Jully Black Goes On 1st National Tour In Ten Years

Jully Black Goes On 1st National Tour In Ten Years

By VannDigital

Her Baby Got Stuck On A Train Alone Without Her, And Kind Strangers Helped To Reunite Them

Her Baby Got Stuck On A Train Alone Without Her, And Kind Strangers Helped To Reunite Them

By Chip Chick