Why O.J. Simpson’s estate is suing his son, Justin Simpson

Things appear to be amiss between Justin Simpson, the son of the late O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson, and his father’s estate — O.J.’s estate is suing him.

It is alleged in court documents obtained by multiple sources that the 36-year-old son of the former football player has taken residence in the Las Vegas, Nevada, home that his father was living in at the time of his death using his company, Primary Holdings, LLC as a cover against creditors

According to Parade magazine, Justin claims to have purchased the house from his father, who was millions of dollars in debt at the time of his death, to shield the property from creditor claims.

Malcolm LaVergne, O.J.’s former attorney who is acting as the Special Administrator for the Estate, filed a lawsuit against Justin’s company because it’s his understanding that Justin moved in after his father’s death, claiming the house as his own, TMZ reported. LaVergne alleges that Simpson actually holds legal ownership of the property.

Court documents further allege that Justin is refusing to transfer ownership of the house to O.J.’s estate, repay the estate the funds that O.J. has invested in the property, or pay them for the property’s increased equity. They also assert that his taking up residence in the house is a violation of the late notorious athlete’s will, which LaVergne alleges should be equally divided among his four living children.

At the time of O.J.’s death following a battle with prostate cancer in April 2024, he was in debt by more than $100 million to the families of both Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman after he was found civilly liable for their deaths. In order to help offset some of the debt and the accrued interest, his estate has been busy auctioning off many of his valuable belongings.

Justin is O.J.’s youngest child. He also shares a daughter with Nicole, Sydney, and had three other children with his first wife, including a daughter who died as an infant.