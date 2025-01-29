Plus-size rapper sues after Lyft driver denied her a ride due to weight

A plus-size woman from Detroit is suing Lyft for discrimination. Dajua Blanding, known on social media as Dank Demoss, is pursuing legal action against the rideshare company after a driver allegedly refused to let her into the car because of her weight. As a content creator and rapper, Blanding naturally pulled out her phone to record the encounter, which quickly garnered thousands of views on social media.

“I was like, is this really happening?” Blanding said, per CBS News Detroit. “I was hurt and embarrassed.”

In the video, Blanding is heard saying ‘I can fit in this car,” to which the driver responds: “Believe me, you can’t.” Blanding’s attorney, John Marko, claims that the driver violated Michigan’s anti-discrimination laws which include weight discrimination.

“Under the law, refusing someone transportation due to their weight is no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion. Discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in our society,” Marko told People magazine.

In light of the situation, Lyft released a statement to news outlets stating that the company “unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.” However, Blanding shared in an interview with a local Fox News station that she just wants the company to know how hurtful the situation was.

“Refusing someone transportation based on their weight is not only illegal but dangerous.” attorney Zach Runyan said of the situation. “Imagine the consequences if Ms. Blanding were unable to seek shelter after the driver left her stranded. This could have ended even worse than it did.”

“If I hadn’t stood up, who would?” Blanding concluded. “My hope is that all 50 states would add weight as a protection for people.”