Azealia Banks and 50 Cent weigh in on A$AP Rocky’s trial

As A$AP Rocky’s felony assault case continues in Los Angeles, a few of his peers in hip-hop have begun to weigh in on the matter.

Rocky is currently facing two felony assault charges for allegedly attempting to shoot at a former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, known by the moniker A$AP Relli, in 2021 in Hollywood after tensions between the two reached a fever pitch.

On Tuesday, Ephron testified in court that after receiving multiple phone calls and text messages from Rocky asking him to meet up, the pair arranged a meeting. Rocky arrived with others, and after an argument broke out, he pulled out a gun. Ephron was left with a grazed hand in the incident.

According to him, when he saw the gun, he told Rocky, “You better use that sh*t, what the f— you got a gun for.”

“I was willing to die for my respect,” he explained while on the stand. “If this is what you want to do, I still have my dignity.”

Rocky pleaded not guilty and continues to assert that the gun in question was a prop from a music video and couldn’t shoot anything but blanks.

However, if fellow rapper Azealia Banks is to be believed, the shooting allegedly had something to do with Rocky’s current partner and mother of his two children, Rihanna.

After declaring that Relli and fellow rapper Knocka “made” A$AP Rocky in a lengthy post on X, Banks said, “the f— tea on this is rocky corny a— had Rihanna in Harlem trying to show off and made the mistake of inviting Relli fine chocolate a— over and OF COURSE, Rih was all in his face flirting, and Rocky got jealous, invited him to meet up somewhere, pulled him in for a hug and then really tried to shoot and kill him.”

Banks further accused Rocky of having something to do with the death of another former collaborator and declared that “Relli ain’t looking for no payday, he is genuinely deeply hurt because he really believed in Rocky and considered him a friend.”

None of Banks’ claims have been corroborated.

To explain why the “Luxury” rapper would be an authority on any of this, she claimed in her post that she grew up with “all” of the men involved.

“Rocky needs to go to jail and pay Relli with whatever money he makes,” she said before noting she felt more charges should have been applied.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s sentiments appear to be the exact opposite. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, per Complex, the rapper referred to Relli as a “snitch.”

“Man I hope Rockie (sic) alright this fool just want some money,we seen this movie before it’s a re run, sucker a— smh,” he wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included a shot of Rellie testifying in court.

TMZ reported that Relli addressed those who had been calling him out for “snitching” on Rocky outside of the courtroom on Tuesday.

“Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?” he asked.

If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.