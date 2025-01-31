A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania governor says

A plane has crashed near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, primarily used for business jets and charter flights.

Associated Press
Jan 31, 2025
First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A small plane has crashed in Northeast Philadelphia as crews respond to a fiery scene Pennsylvania’s governor said Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.”

The crash site is less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

Philadelphia’s emergency management office said there was a “major incident” at the location of the crash site and that roads are closed in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates air crashes, said it was gathering information about the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately have details on the crash.

