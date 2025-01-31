Must-watch movies and TV shows this weekend (Jan. 31-Feb 2)

Editor’s note: This post originally appeared on PopViewers.

Looking for something to watch this weekend? You’re in luck! The Grammy Awards are sure to be a highlight, celebrating the best in music with unforgettable performances and surprises. If you’re more into TV and movies, don’t miss the return of some fan-favorite shows and exciting new films hitting streaming platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for music, drama, or comedy, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s what you can’t miss!

1. “67th Annual Grammy Awards” (Watch on CBS)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be a night to remember, celebrating the very best in music with thrilling performances and heartfelt tributes. Expect electrifying sets from Billie Eilish, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, and Raye, with legends like John Legend, Chris Martin, Brittany Howard, and more coming together for a star-studded tribute to Los Angeles and all the fire victims. A special In Memoriam section will honor the late, great Quincy Jones, a true icon of the industry with performances by Cynthia Erivo and Stevie Wonder.

This year, Beyoncé leads the nominations with an astounding 11 nods, thanks to her groundbreaking Renaissance album. Already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, Queen Bey is poised to extend her reign, with many predicting a possible win for Album of the Year—a historic first for her genre-defying country-inspired project. It’s going to be an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and history in the making! Trevor Noah returns to host for the fifth consecutive year. The Grammy Awards air on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday, February 2 at 8 EST.

(The Recording Academy)

2. “Matlock” (Watch on CBS)

“Matlock” returns tonight after its holiday hiatus, picking up right where it left off after its mid-season finale aired on December 12. This modern-day spin-off of the classic legal drama starring Andy Griffith continues to captivate audiences with a fresh take on courtroom drama. The show stars Kathy Bates, who has been praised for her performance, earning nominations from the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, along with Skye P. Marshall, who also received a nod at the Critics Choice Awards. With its compelling performances and sharp storytelling, “Matlock” is back to deliver more legal intrigue and drama that’s sure to keep fans hooked.

(CBS)

3. “Mo” (Watch on Netflix)

“Mo” is back for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix, and it’s already earning rave reviews from critics. The hit comedy-drama, which first premiered in August 2022, follows Mo Najjar (played by Mo Amer), a Palestinian refugee navigating life, love, and the complexities of seeking asylum in Houston, Texas. Loosely based on Amer’s own life, the series blends humor and heartfelt moments as it explores themes of identity, family, and belonging.

Co-created by Ramy Youssef, Mo also stars Farah Bsieso, Teresa Ruiz, and Tobe Nwigwe. After being renewed for a second and final season in January 2023, fans are in for more powerful storytelling and witty, thought-provoking moments. Season 2 has quickly become a critical favorite, cementing “Mo” as a must-watch series.

(Netflix)

4. “American Manhunt: OJ Simpson” (Watch on Netflix)

In 1995, the trial of former NFL star O.J. Simpson for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman became a global spectacle. The televised proceedings, spanning eight months, and Simpson’s eventual acquittal left the nation in disbelief, making the case one of the most talked-about events of the 20th century. Now, thirty years later, director Floyd Russ (known for “American Manhunt: Boston Marathon Bombing” and “Untold: Malice at the Palace”) revisits this iconic true-crime saga in “American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson”, a gripping four-part docuseries. Russ offers a fresh perspective on the case, highlighting the many facets of this still-relevant story, and revealing how its historical context continues to evolve.

(Netflix)

5. “Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story” (Watch on Lifetime)

This Saturday, February 1st, Lifetime will air the highly anticipated original movie “Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story”, a powerful biographical drama about the groundbreaking Latina artist Lisa Lisa. The film chronicles the rise of Lisa Velez, a 15-year-old Puerto Rican girl from Hell’s Kitchen, who overcame sexism, racism, and a hidden breast cancer diagnosis to become a global sensation. As the first Latina artist to dominate multiple Billboard music charts, Lisa’s hits like “Can You Feel the Beat,” “All Cried Out,” and “Lost in Emotion” helped pave the way for future stars like Selena and Jennifer Lopez. The movie offers a glimpse into her inspiring journey, highlighting her resilience and her enduring impact on the music industry.

(Lifetime)

6. “Paradise” (Watch on Hulu)

“Paradise”, the new political thriller from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, promises to be one of the hottest shows of the spring. While very different from his previous work, this series keeps the suspense high, following a Secret Service Agent tasked with protecting the President amidst a web of shocking twists. Sterling K. Brown reunites with Fogelman for this gripping drama, alongside a stellar cast that includes James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson. With its intense plot and top-tier performances, “Paradise” is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The first three episodes are available to stream on Hulu now. New episodes stream on Tuesdays on Hulu.

(Hulu)

7. “The Recruit” (Watch on Netflix)

“The Recruit” is back for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix, with six brand new episodes available today. Starring Noah Centineo, the series follows a rookie CIA operative who quickly finds himself tangled in a web of international intrigue and danger. Though the season is short, it’s packed with unexpected twists and high-stakes action that will keep you hooked from start to finish. If you love spy thrillers with a mix of humor and suspense, “The Recruit” is definitely worth watching this weekend!

(Netflix)

8. “You’re Cordially Invited” (Watch on Prime Video)

The charming new romantic comedy “You’re Cordially Invited” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Meredith Hagner in a hilarious and heartwarming tale.

The story follows a bride (Viswanathan) and her father (Ferrell) who discover that their dream wedding venue has been double-booked with another couple—one led by a bride (Hagner) and her wedding planner sister (Witherspoon). As the two weddings collide, chaos and comedic moments ensue, making for a delightful watch packed with laughs and love.

(Prime Video)

No matter what you’re in the mood for this weekend, there’s plenty to keep you entertained, from star-studded award shows like the Grammys to thrilling new series and heartwarming rom-coms. Whether you’re tuning in to the drama of “Matlock,” diving into the twists of “Paradise,” or laughing along with “You’re Cordially Invited,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your snacks, get cozy, and settle in for a weekend full of great entertainment!