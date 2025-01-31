Olympic gold-medalist Gabby Thomas says a group of men keeps stalking her at various airports

When out in public, athletes are often subject to requests for pictures and autographs and, in general, do their best to be accommodating. But according to five-time Olympic medalist, Gabby Thomas, she’s had to deal with a different type of public interaction: groups of men who seem to be stalking her at airports to sign things. They seem to know where she’s going to be and when she’s going to be there. Thomas took to her TikTok to talk about the issue and ask for advice from her followers.

“I need some advice right now because I fear that I’m being stalked and I genuinely don’t know what to do or who to go to,” shared Thomas.

She said that a group of men — 3 to 6 of them — keep showing up at airports around the country asking her to sign stacks of pictures.

“Every time I travel, I’m afraid that these men, it’s 3 to 6 of them, middle-aged, are going to show up and harass me. It doesn’t matter what city. They’ve come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they’ve come when I’m traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information.”

Thomas said that the men show up at the front door of the airports at the correct concourse, or even at the correct gates that she’s departing to or from. She said it’s really scary; they seem to have her flight information and she has no idea how they’ve gotten it as she’s attempted to change her email passwords and the like to ensure that nobody can hack into her personal information.

She said the men get really aggressive and harass her when she refuses their requests to sign pictures and, especially when she’s alone, it’s scary and freaking her out. Thomas is pleading with her followers for help since she can’t figure out who exactly she needs to reach out to stop this from happening. Ultimately, she just wants to be able to travel in peace and without fear that these men might continue to harass her.

“I don’t get why people can’t respect privacy,” the track star said.

As it turns out, Thomas isn’t the only superstar athlete to have this happen to her. Tennis phenom Coco Gauff responded in the comments of Thomas’ post that she’s had a similar experience.

“This happens to me too, I don’t know how it happens. My theory is maybe someone at the airport tips them off,” said Gauff.

Simone Biles, considered the greatest women’s gymnast of all time, also shared her thoughts to Thomas via the comments, along with what she does to try to protect herself.

“no same, I’m horrified of them… happens too often. I take pictures of them just in case,” shared Biles.

Thomas’ comments are full of support and suggestions from people who are hoping the athlete remains safe.

“You may need to hire personal security,” wrote one user.

Hopefully, Thomas (and others) are able to find a solution and travel peacefully without worrying about stalkers.