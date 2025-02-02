Diddy quietly taken to the hospital from prison

Sources say the rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs went from federal prison to getting medical attention for a lingering issue.

Natasha S. Alford
Feb 2, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs, theGrio.com
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly rushed from prison to the hospital late Thursday night to quietly deal with a medical issue.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC awaiting trial for multiple charges including sex trafficking.

The media scrutiny around him likely led to the choice to take the rap mogul to a Brooklyn hospital at night, and away from the spotlight for an issue with his knee. According to The New York Post‘s exclusive report, Combs received noninvasive testing and an MRI to address an issue he’s had since he ran the 2003 NYC marathon.

Also Read:
“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” said a Bureau of Prisons representative in a statement to The Post.

Sources suggest the nighttime hospital visit was an effort to minimize media attention and prevent the news from spreading among inmates, but despite their best efforts, it’s now public that Combs received treatment and is in pain.

If convicted on his current charges, Combs faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life, in addition to mounting lawsuits from multiple alleged victims.

Also Read:
