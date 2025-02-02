Diddy quietly taken to the hospital from prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly rushed from prison to the hospital late Thursday night to quietly deal with a medical issue.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC awaiting trial for multiple charges including sex trafficking.

The media scrutiny around him likely led to the choice to take the rap mogul to a Brooklyn hospital at night, and away from the spotlight for an issue with his knee. According to The New York Post‘s exclusive report, Combs received noninvasive testing and an MRI to address an issue he’s had since he ran the 2003 NYC marathon.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” said a Bureau of Prisons representative in a statement to The Post.

Sources suggest the nighttime hospital visit was an effort to minimize media attention and prevent the news from spreading among inmates, but despite their best efforts, it’s now public that Combs received treatment and is in pain.

If convicted on his current charges, Combs faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life, in addition to mounting lawsuits from multiple alleged victims.