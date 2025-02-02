Kanye West makes surprise Grammys return as wife arrives nearly nude on the red carpet

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from making a statement, but his return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday night raised eyebrows for more than one reason. The rapper, who hadn’t attended the ceremony since 2015, shocked many by showing up accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, who appeared nearly nude on the red carpet.

Censori, known for her bold fashion choices, arrived in an outfit that left little to the imagination. Wearing only a sheer, skin-tone fabric under an oversized fur coat, her breasts and genitals were visible, sparking immediate reactions from onlookers. While Kanye himself opted for a basic all-black look, complete with a sparkling pendant necklace and diamond grills.

Why was Kanye there?

Adding to the shock factor was the simple fact that West was even present at the Grammys. The rapper had been largely estranged from the awards show for a decade and was previously canceled following his antisemitic comments in 2022. Many were left wondering if he was formally invited or had simply decided to show up with many outlets reporting he was escorted out by police, which TMZ disputes.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival,” his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Had he won, it would have been his 25th Grammy Award, further solidifying his music legacy despite years of controversy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A fashion statement or something more?

West and Censori’s appearance wasn’t just unexpected—it seemed to be a deliberate spectacle. Reports suggest that Censori’s outfit was an homage to the album cover of Vultures 1, West’s latest project, which features her in a similar barely-there ensemble. The couple even struck the same pose while making their way down the red carpet, fueling speculation that the appearance was meant as a publicity stunt.

The Recording Academy has yet to comment on West’s attendance, and whether his presence signals a thawing of tensions with the industry that once embraced him.

For now, one thing is clear: Kanye West’s return to the Grammys may not have included an acceptance speech, but it certainly got people talking.