Was Babyface snubbed on the Grammys red carpet last night?

Dionne Warwick and fans of Babyface had much to say after the singer graced the Grammys red carpet last night and didn’t appear to get the respect he deserved.

In a video circulating online, the 65-year-old music legend was seemingly snubbed during a red-carpet interview with two reporters from the Associated Press.

During the brief interaction, as Babyface is speaking, 26-year-old singer Chappell Roan emerges behind him. One of the reporters almost immediately interrupts Babyface and begins calling for Roan. Meanwhile, Babyface keeps it professional and politely excuses himself after handing them their microphone back.

“You guys wanna take that? Go do that then”, he said, gesturing towards Roan with a small smile.

Footage of the event has gone viral and garnered many reactions from fans as high profile as Khloe Kardashian and equally legendary peers like Warwick.

“13x Grammy Award-winning Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?” Warwick wrote in a post on X that included a reshare of the clip.

The “Walk on by” singer followed up in a second post with a screencap of the definition of the word “decorum” and tagged the AP.

“They don’t respect legends anymore, auntie,” one user wrote in the replies to Warwick.

In a lengthy post of her own on X, Kardashian, a personal friend of the singer, wrote a screed about the incident, calling it “disrespectful.”

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview,” she began. “Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

Kardashian added what a class act her family friend was in the moment for handling it with grace but reiterated how no matter how big or small a person is, or how new or legendary they are, “you don’t treat people like this.”

At the close of their red carpet coverage for the evening, the AP reporter apologized.

“I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier. Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets,” she said.

Examining footage of the moment closely, viewers may notice she received a hand on her back and was told something by a third person before she began calling out to Roan.

“I’m a really big Babyface fan as we all are and so I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

The Associated Press also stepped in, issuing their own organizational apology for the mishap:

“We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”