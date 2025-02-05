A historic Black church just won the rights to the ‘Proud Boys’ name

Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church can now seize any proceeds the far-right group makes using the name.

Kay Wicker
Feb 5, 2025
Proud Boys, Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, Proud Boys lose name, Proud Boys attack Black churches, theGrio.com
A member of the Proud Boys stands near as Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, speaks during a press conference at The Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine restaurant on January 24, 2025 in Doral, Florida. President Donald Trump pardoned Tarrio, who was serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy, along with more than 1,500 people charged with crimes related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just five days into Black History Month, a major legal victory has stripped the notorious Proud Boys of the right to legally use their name.

On Monday, Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic Black church in Washington, D.C. that was vandalized by the Proud Boys far-right militant group four years ago, was awarded the trademark by a DC judge.

CNN reported that Judge Tanya M. Jones Bosier’s decision was meant to satisfy a $2.8 million default judgment against the violent far-right extremist militia in 2023 to get back damages incurred by the church during the December 2020 attack.

If this love affair didn’t happen, the Harlem Renaissance may not have ever occurred
Also Read:
If this love affair didn’t happen, the Harlem Renaissance may not have ever occurred

In December 2020, the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church was attacked by members of the group and others in what a DC judge in 2023 called a “highly orchestrated” attack that impacted multiple historic Black churches. Black Lives Matter signs and other items were targeted and destroyed in the attacks.

According to court documents obtained by multiple sources, Judge Neal E. Kravitz said several people in Proud Boys regalia “leaped over Metropolitan AME’s fence, entered the church’s property, and went directly to the Black Lives Matter sign. They then broke the zip ties that held the sign in place, tore down the sign, threw it to the ground, and stomped on it while loudly celebrating. Many others then jumped over the fence onto the church’s property and joined in the celebration of the sign’s destruction.”

The ruling further opens up a path for the AME church to try to “seize” any proceeds the group might make from selling merchandise such as hats or T-shirts emblazoned with their name or logos, according to the New York Times.

Per the Washington Post, the two-page ruling states the group’s interests in the “Proud Boys” trademark will be officially transferred to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church and going forward, the Proud Boys must get consent from the church to use the trademark.

“The Church has a long history of standing up for justice and against all forms of hate,” the Metropolitan AME’s leader, Rev. William H. Lamar IV, told CNN. “We are determined to hold the Proud Boys accountable, and we will continue this fight.”

Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy
Also Read:
Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Janelle Monáe goes off on Nelly in freestyle at Grammys after-party for Trump inauguration performance

Janelle Monáe goes off on Nelly in freestyle at Grammys after-party for Trump inauguration performance

By TheGrio

Lori Harvey and ‘Playboy’ release a sultry teaser ahead of the brand’s long-awaited return to print

Lori Harvey and ‘Playboy’ release a sultry teaser ahead of the brand’s long-awaited return to print

By TheGrio

Black excellence takes center stage at Sundance 2025

Black excellence takes center stage at Sundance 2025

By TheGrio

Jerrie Johnson and Bevy Smith Reflect on Sisterhood and Legacy at PopViewers’ ‘Vibes & Views’

Jerrie Johnson and Bevy Smith Reflect on Sisterhood and Legacy at PopViewers’ ‘Vibes & Views’

By Popviewers

Jesse Williams Calls Out ‘Trap of Performative Diversity’ in Hollywood

Jesse Williams Calls Out ‘Trap of Performative Diversity’ in Hollywood

By MovieMaker Magazine

Angelina Jolie, Denzel, Nicole Kidman Snubbed At The Oscars – Find Out Who Else Was Passed Over For Nominations

Angelina Jolie, Denzel, Nicole Kidman Snubbed At The Oscars – Find Out Who Else Was Passed Over For Nominations

By TheMix.net