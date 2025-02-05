Whoopi Goldberg tells FOX News pundit upset with Beyoncé’s Country Album Grammy win: ‘Sit down’ 

Since Beyoncé took home top honors in a few categories at the Grammy Awards ceremony this past weekend, several people have had less than flattering things to say about the singer’s much-deserved accolade. One person in particular is Raymond Arroyo, the author and Fox News contributor who famously suggested in early 2024 that Black voters would connect with Donald Trump over the release of his $400 gold sneakers, because Black people love sneakers.

“This is (the shoes) connecting with Black America. Because they’re into sneakers. They love sneakers. This is a big deal. Certainly in the inner city.”

Well, Mr. Arroyo was back at it, this time with his sights set on Beyoncé Knowles, who (to her own surprise) won “Best Country Album” at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2 for her landmark album, “Cowboy Carter” (which also took home the highly coveted Album of The Year award). While making an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Arroyo spoke about the “ridiculous outcome” that was her win in the category.

“The country artists are not really happy about this. I’m gonna put this in some context Laura: Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys. Frank Sinatra had 11 Grammys. Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent? I mean, come on. Basically, Lady Gaga’s cat sitter voted for best reggae and best county album, so that’s why you get this ridiculous outcome that has nothing to do with the country audience or the country musicians.”

One person who took exception to Arroyo’s claims about the validity of Beyoncés win and the assumption that it wasn’t earned righteously was “The View” co-host, Whoopi Goldberg. Using her platform on “The View,” Goldberg decided to let Arroyo know that he was loud and wrong and needed to have a seat.

“You want to hold on to country music like white people didn’t also buy her country album. Come on, man! People voted for it. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. Same with the Oscars. Sit down!”

Whoopi’s sentiment echoes one many felt in the aftermath of Beyoncé’s historic win in the category; Beyoncé is the first Black woman to win the award for Best Country Album. While for many it was an opportunity to celebrate a landmark victory and the breaking down of a barrier, for others, like Arroyo, it was seen as an affront to a genre that is often assumed to be reserved for white artists.

CMT, home to programming about country music, posted footage of Beyoncé’s win on their social media pages and the ensuing chatter was eye-opening. From claims that country music has died to allegations that Beyoncé’s husband, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, paid for the award, the chatter is rooted in this belief that Beyoncé didn’t earn the award and that the country music establishment and artists didn’t acknowledge or accept her music as part of the conversation.

Whoopi, and the other hosts rightly pointed out that Beyoncé makes music that people loved and she was awarded for doing just that by the body enshrined with that obligation; the music isn’t the problem, people who gatekeep country, as Arroyo is attempting to do, are the problem.

“Music does not have the issues you have. Music is about the people.”