Drake disputes DJ Khaled’s claim that he’s on his new album

It looks like somebody has some explaining to do.

DJ Khaled has a new album — his 14th! — dropping sometime in 2025, titled “Aalam of God.” Khaled, who is a king of promotion, dropped a trailer on social media featuring Anthony Ramos and Mark Wahlberg to drum up anticipation for the project. According to People, in the trailer, Mark Wahlberg teased the tracklist for the album, which was alleged to featured two tracks with Drake. I say alleged because the trailer (or at least the part featuring Mark Wahlberg and Drake) has been scrubbed from the internet.

What’s the reason that the clearly high-priced trailer featuring two movie stars has been erased (a version of the trailer featuring only Anthony Ramos is still available)? Well, it seems that Drake was confused about his alleged contributions to the new album and let the internet know about it. Drake took to the comments of the now-deleted post and shared some of that trademark wit that has been a hallmark of his career.

“Must be @DrakeBell” he commented. Drake Bell is a former child star whose most prominent role was on the popular Nickelodeon show, “Drake and Josh” alongside Josh Peck. There has been no confirmation from Drake Bell about whether or not he is the actual Drake featured on the album; sources also have yet to confirm if Drake Bell wonders how he got pulled into this discussion.

While Drake’s status on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album is not looking great, Drake is actually on the verge of releasing new music with fellow OVO artist, PartyNextDoor. The duo are set to release a collaborative project titled “$exy $ongs 4 U,” on Valentine’s Day. That project was promo’d by both Drake and PartyNextDoor on Instagram so it’s safe to assume that project is Drake-stamped and approved. “$exy $ongs 4 U” comes on the heels of his 2023 solo album “For All The Dogs” and his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.”

Whether or not Drake is (or isn’t) on Khaled’s “Aalam of God” album remains to be seen, but this is the first time in nearly a year where Drake’s name is associated with a story outside of his year-long feud with Kendrick Lamar, who is set to headline Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. In a recent sit-down interview for Apple Music, Kendrick spoke (vaguely) about the energy surrounding “Not Like Us,” and the energy he took into the battle, saying that from day one, he intended to “keep the nature of the battle as a sport.”

Drake is currently touring in Australia for his “Anita Max Win” tour.