Rihanna joins ‘Smurfs’ movie as Smurfette, and she’s bringing new music!

Dropping a new album? Still sitting at the bottom of Rihanna’s to-do list. But blessing fans with new music? That might actually be happening. Today, the Fenty mogul revealed she’s dusting off her acting chops for her latest role in Paramount Pictures’ “Smurfs”.

“In my blue era,” she captioned an Instagram post teasing the film.

Rihanna is set to voice Smurfette, who she proudly calls “the coolest Smurf in the whole village.” In the newly released trailer, her voice narrates as she guides fans through Smurf Village. Directed by Chris Miller and Matt Landon, the film boasts a stacked cast, including Nick Offerman, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman. This time around, the Smurfs are reportedly tackling some big questions about identity.

According to People Magazine, the movie’s synopsis teases a thrilling adventure: “When Papa Smurf is mysteriously taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

Beyond voicing the film’s leading lady, Rihanna is also producing the animated musical and is expected to pen a few original songs for the soundtrack. But if you ask her, the best part? Playing a “blue badass.” The new Smurfette is so excited that she’s even updated her Instagram profile to a blue, yellow-haired version of her infamous stick figure profile picture.

“I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester,” the mother of two joked at CinemaCon in April 2023. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

“Smurfs” will premiere in theaters on July 18.