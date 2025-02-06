Sunny Hostin, Star Jones share a vulnerable moment during a discussion on heart health

When you’re grieving, it can feel like the world should pause with you. But in reality, life keeps moving — even when your heart is breaking. For Sunny Hostin, that meant showing up to work just hours after experiencing a devastating loss.

On February 5, during a segment on cardiac health on “The View,” Hostin got emotional, revealing that she had lost a relative to a fatal heart attack just 24 hours prior.

“I’m sorry, my aunt died yesterday of a heart attack,” Hostin shared as tears welled in her eyes.

Without hesitation, guest co-host Star Jones stepped in with love and reassurance. “Understand that your aunt is at home with her God, and we are here to fulfill her legacy,” she told Hostin, holding space for her pain. And when Hostin apologized for interrupting the flow of the show, Jones wasn’t having it.

“Don’t worry about stuff like that. We’re your girls. You’re supposed to be vulnerable with your girls. That’s what it’s about,” Jones reminded her.

Jones, who was one of “The View”’s original co-hosts, returned to the show to speak on her own journey with heart health. Fourteen years ago, she underwent open-heart surgery — an experience that led her to become a national volunteer for the American Heart Association.

“I’m a survivor and a thriver because my life has obviously improved,” Jones shared. “But I still think to myself, 14 [years later, cardiovascular disease] is still the number one killer of Americans, the number one killer of Black Americans, and the number one killer of women.”

It’s a harsh reality. As previously reported by theGrio, heart disease is the leading threat to Black women—taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined, according to Dr. Leandris Liburd, acting director for the CDC’s Office of Health Equity.

With February marking American Heart Month, Jones urged viewers to take charge of their health. “Know your numbers. Like, what your blood pressure is, what your good and your bad cholesterol is, what your blood sugar levels are. This should be the time. Go get an EKG. They actually have those in most insurance plans now. It’s preventative care,” she explained, emphasizing the power of simple lifestyle changes. “It’s no magic bullet: eating better, getting some exercise. I was the most sedentary, lazy human being on the planet. Now my butt is out there working out, because I don’t have a choice.”Jones’ message echoes the mission of advocates like Dr. Liburd and Tara Robinson, founder of the Black Heart Association, who are pushing for Black women to prioritize their well-being.

“[Black women’s] lives matter, and they deserve to be here — happy, whole, well, living, dancing, smiling, and laughing. We deserve that,” Robinson told theGrio. “It’s time. It’s past time” for Black women to get serious about their health.